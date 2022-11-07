Mets' Chris Bassitt Will Decline 2023 Option, Making Him a Free Agent

Starting pitcher Chris Bassitt will decline his $19 million mutual option for the 2023 season with the New York Mets, making him a free agent, free to sign with any team, beginning Thursday, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports

Bassitt will test the free agent waters, and hopes to sign a multi-year contract for more money on the open market.

The Mets acquired Bassitt in March from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller. Ginn is currently the no. 9 prospect in the A's farm system, according to MLB.com's prospect rankings.

Bassitt will be entering his age-34 season in 2023. In 2022, he logged a 15-9 record, 3.42 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. He also started Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series for the Mets at Citi Field, a game the Mets lost 6-0 to the San Diego Padres.

Through nine big league seasons, Bassitt has a career 3.45 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 46-34 record.

Beginning Thursday, free agents will be allowed to negotiate and sign with any team that they choose. Players and teams have until then to pick up club, player and mutual options for 2023.

Sunday, the Mets agreed in principle to resign their closer Edwin Diaz to a five-year, $102 million deal. It is the richest contract a relief pitcher has signed in baseball history.

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.