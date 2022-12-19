Skip to main content

Mets' Kodai Senga is Most Excited to Face This NL Team's Lineup

At his introductory press conference Monday, newly signed New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga was asked if there was a particular player he was most looking forward to pitching to in 2023. He responded in English, 'the (Philadelphia) Phillies lineup.'
The Phillies came within two games of winning the World Series in 2022. Executive Dave Dombrowski has already made a major improvement to the club's lineup, signing Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract.

The Phillies will be returning the rest of their lineup, while essentially flipping Jean Segura for Trea Turner. They are currently projected to have the third-highest payroll in Major League Baseball in 2023.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Philadelphia Phillies, including 2022 slash lines:

1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827

2) SS Trea Turner .298/.343/.809

3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820

4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694

6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713

7) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794

8) CF Brandon Marsh .245/.295/.679

9) 2B Bryson Stott .234/.295/.653

The Mets agreed to terms with Senga on a five-year, $85 million contract last week.

Earlier in the week, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that six teams were in the mix for Senga: the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and the Mets.

In 11 professional seasons in Japan, Senga has a career record of 104-51, a 2.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 2.92 Strikeouts to Walks ratio over 1,340.2 innings and 275 games.

Senga, 29, throws a number of pitches, but is best known for his forkball and his mid-90s fastball. His fork ball has been nicknamed 'The Ghost Fork' in Japan. Senga also throws a cutter and a slider.

I'm certain that the Phillies fans will remember this quote from Senga, and he will be hearing it from them when he makes his first start at Citizens Bank Park next season.

The Mets and Phillies will meet at Citi Field May 30 - June 1 for their first series of 2023.

