Miami Marlins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Jean Segura
The Miami Marlins added to their lineup Wednesday night, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $17 million contract with free agent infielder Jean Segura.
Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Marlins, as of Dec. 29, featuring 2022 slash lines:
C Jacob Stallings .223/.292/.584 / Nick Fortes .230/.304/.696
1B Garrett Cooper .261/.337/.752
2B Jazz Chisholm .254/.325/.860
3B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723
SS Miguel Rojas .236/.283/.605
LF JJ Bleday .167/.277/.586
CF Bryan De La Cruz .252/.294/.725
RF Avisail Garcia .224/.266/.582
DH Jorge Soler .207.295/.695
Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!
Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.
More MLB Offseason Coverage:
- PODCAST: Latest Episode of the Jack Vita Show
- MLB Hot Stove: Which Team Signed the Best Free Agent Shortstop Contract?
- How Dansby Swanson's Grandfather Played Role in Shortstop's Move to Chicago
- Dansby Swanson Posts Goodbye Message on Instagram to Atlanta Braves Fans
- New York Mets' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa
- OPINION: Carlos Correa's Contract Will Not Age Well
- OPINION: Jed Hoyer, Cubs Made Right Decision Passing on Carlos Correa
- REPORT: New York Mets Want to Sign Shohei Ohtani Next Winter
- New York Yankees' 2023 Projected Lineup After Re-Signing Aaron Judge
- San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Xander Bogaerts
- PODCAST: Exclusive Interview with a Toms River East Little League Star
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.