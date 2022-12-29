Miami Marlins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Jean Segura

The Miami Marlins added to their lineup Wednesday night, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $17 million contract with free agent infielder Jean Segura. After signing Segura, here's a look at the Marlins' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Marlins, as of Dec. 29, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Jacob Stallings .223/.292/.584 / Nick Fortes .230/.304/.696

1B Garrett Cooper .261/.337/.752

2B Jazz Chisholm .254/.325/.860

3B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723

SS Miguel Rojas .236/.283/.605

LF JJ Bleday .167/.277/.586

CF Bryan De La Cruz .252/.294/.725

RF Avisail Garcia .224/.266/.582

DH Jorge Soler .207.295/.695

