Miami Marlins Acquire Former Top Prospect Matt Mervis in Trade with Chicago Cubs
The Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs swung a trade on Sunday, with the Marlins acquiring former first base prospect Matt Mervis in exchange for infielder Vidal Brujan.
The Marlins had recently designated Brujan for assignment. He's a former top prospect himself.
Jeff Passan of ESPN had the news:
Trade news: The Chicago Cubs are acquiring utilityman Vidal Bruján from the Miami Marlins for first baseman Matt Mervis, sources tell ESPN. The deal is done. Both are former top 100 prospects looking to carve out at-bats in a new location.
Brujan came up with the Tampa Bay Rays and was a Top 100 prospect in baseball for three consecutive years from 2020-2022. He was ranked as high as No. 45 in the 2020 season, but it just hasn't materialized for him at the big-league level.
In parts of four major league seasons, he's a .189 hitter with five home runs. He played in 102 games this year for the Marlins, hitting just .222 with five stolen bases.
The 26-year-old Mervis is a former 39th-round pick of the Washington Nationals out of high school. He made his major league debut in 2023. In parts of two major league seasons, he's a .155 hitter with three homers. He only has 116 major league at-bats.
The Marlins are in total rebuild mode so Mervis figures to get plenty of opportunity. The Cubs, on the other hand, are all-in after acquiring All-Star Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros earlier this offseason.
The Cubs tied for second in the National League Central in 2024.
