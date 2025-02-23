Miami Marlins Returning Ace to Set New Record in Franchise History
Coming back from Tommy John surgery that cost him all of 2024, Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara is set to take the ball on Opening Day once again.
And once he does he'll make some special Marlins history. It will be his fifth Opening Day start, which will be the most ever for the franchise.
Sarah Langs of ESPN had that note on social media:
Alcantara went 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA back in 2023, which was the last time we saw him on the mound. He missed the Marlins playoff run that season as they earned a wild card berth, getting eliminated in the first round by the Philadelphia Phillies.
Alcantara won the National League Cy Young Award in 2022 when he went 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA. Now 29 years old, he is 41-55 for his career. He owns a 3.32 ERA.
Alcantara was one of many disastrous pitching injuries for the Marlins in 2022. They lost Alcantara and Eury Perez for the season to Tommy John, while also missing Jesus Luzardo and Braxton Garrett for large portions of the year.
Garrett is out for all of this season with his own Tommy John operation and Luzardo has been dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Marlins went 62-100 last season and finished last in the National League East. Given all the injury issues and the lack of solid options of the plate, the Marlins are expected to finish last again this season.
They open the regular season on March 27.
Related MLB Stories
BAT BOY FOR A DAY: Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt lost a bet and had to pay up during the spring training opener on Saturday. CLICK HERE:
BELLO STILL DOWN: Brayan Bello, one of the members of the Red Sox starting rotation, is still not throwing bullpens at spring training. Here's why. CLICK HERE:
WEBB MAKING HISTORY: By getting named the Opening Day starter for the Giants, Logan Webb is joining a select group in team history. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.