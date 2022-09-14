Mike Trout Comes Up Short of MLB Record as Home Run Streak Ends at 7

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim outfielder Mike Trout came up just short of tying a Major League record Tuesday night in Cleveland.

The ten-time All-Star was seeking to tie a record for most consecutive games with a home run, with eight. The record is held by Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey Jr.

The Guardians held Trout hitless Tuesday, with Trout going 0-for-3 with a walk, ending his streak of seven straight games with a home run.

“My first three at-bats, I wasn’t [trying to hit a home run,] but my last at-bat I was,” Trout said after the Angels' 3-1 loss. “It’s just the nature of the thing, I guess. If I’m thinking home run, it’s not good. As you saw, I chased some pitches and was amped up too much. I just got to start a new streak, I guess.”

Monday night, Trout made an eleven-year-old boy's birthday very special when he met the boy who caught his home run ball, trading an autographed bat for it.

Trout is slashing .279/.368/1.001 with 35 home runs and 69 RBI in 2022. Earlier this summer, he earned his tenth trip to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

With their 3-1 loss in Cleveland Tuesday night, the Angels fall to 61-81 in 2022, dropping to fourth place in the American League West.

The Angels play one more game in Cleveland Wednesday, before hosting the Seattle Mariners for four games, beginning Friday.

The Guardians have now won seven of their last eight, including five straight. They lead the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central by three games.