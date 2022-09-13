Mike Trout Has a Chance to Make History Tuesday Night in Cleveland

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim outfielder Mike Trout has a chance to make Major League Baseball history Tuesday night in Cleveland.

The ten-time All-Star has homered in his last seven games, dating back to the Angels' September 4 game against the the Houston Astros.

Trout is slashing .393/.433/1.648 with seven total home runs and 11 RBI over that stretch, in games against the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians.

Trout has not played in seven consecutive games, however. He took Sunday's game off, but logged his seventh-straight game with a home run in Monday night's 5-4 loss to the Guardians.

If Trout homers Tuesday night in Cleveland, he will tie a Major League Baseball record for the most consecutive games with a home run.

Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey Jr. hold the record, as each homered in eight straight games.

Trout has a chance to etch his name in baseball history Tuesday, with the Angels playing game two of a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland.

The Guardians are giving the ball to rookie pitcher Cody Morris. Morris made his Major League debut September 2 and has made just two career appearances — both starts. Morris had allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings, entering Tuesday.

Morris has not pitched past the fourth inning in his young career, so Trout could see a mix of relievers Tuesday night as well.

The Angels lost 5-4 Monday night, in a thrilling game where both managers were ejected on the same play.