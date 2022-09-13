Skip to main content
Mike Trout Has a Chance to Make History Tuesday Night in Cleveland

Mike Trout Has a Chance to Make History Tuesday Night in Cleveland

If Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout hits a home run in Tuesday night's against the Cleveland Guardians game, he will have done so in eight straight games which would tie a Major League Baseball record held by Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey Jr.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

If Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout hits a home run in Tuesday night's against the Cleveland Guardians game, he will have done so in eight straight games which would tie a Major League Baseball record held by Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey Jr.

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim outfielder Mike Trout has a chance to make Major League Baseball history Tuesday night in Cleveland.

The ten-time All-Star has homered in his last seven games, dating back to the Angels' September 4 game against the the Houston Astros.

Trout is slashing .393/.433/1.648 with seven total home runs and 11 RBI over that stretch, in games against the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians.

Trout has not played in seven consecutive games, however. He took Sunday's game off, but logged his seventh-straight game with a home run in Monday night's 5-4 loss to the Guardians.

If Trout homers Tuesday night in Cleveland, he will tie a Major League Baseball record for the most consecutive games with a home run.

Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey Jr. hold the record, as each homered in eight straight games.

Trout has a chance to etch his name in baseball history Tuesday, with the Angels playing game two of a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland.

The Guardians are giving the ball to rookie pitcher Cody Morris. Morris made his Major League debut September 2 and has made just two career appearances — both starts. Morris had allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings, entering Tuesday.

Morris has not pitched past the fourth inning in his young career, so Trout could see a mix of relievers Tuesday night as well.

The Angels lost 5-4 Monday night, in a thrilling game where both managers were ejected on the same play.

USATSI_19035627_168388303_lowres
News

Mike Trout Has a Chance to Make History Tuesday Night in Cleveland

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19001901_168388303_lowres
News

Javier Assad Picks Up First Career Win in Cubs 5-2 Victory over Mets

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18351000_168388303_lowres
News

Atlantic League Has Been at the Forefront of Change in Major League Baseball

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19011044_168388303_lowres
News

Cubs Manager Ross Doesn't Rule Out Signing Free-Agent Shortstop, Moving Hoerner

By Jack Vita
USATSI_5447364_168388303_lowres
News

Cardinals' Pujols reveals how a question from Tony La Russa in 2001 helped unlock his potential

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18308071
News

Los Angeles Angels 3B Anthony Rendon Hopes To Return This Season

By Gary Phillips
TitansDerrickHenryGiants
Podcasts

Around the South Podcast (Episode 1): Breaking Down Preseason Expectations in AFC South

By Tom Brew
USATSI_19036205_168388303_lowres
News

Astros Valdez Ties deGrom for Single-Season Quality Start Streak Record

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18966375_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Rangers Jonah Heim Makes Spectacular Catch Off Catcher's Mask

By Jack Vita