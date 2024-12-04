Milwaukee Brewers Listed as "Clear Fit" in Possible Trade For Third Baseman Alec Bohm
The Milwaukee Brewers put together a magical 2024 season under first-year manager Pat Murphy. The Brewers surprisingly won the National League Central despite massive injury issues and advanced to the wild card round of the playoffs, where they were beaten by the New York Mets.
In order to repeat their success though, Milwaukee will have to get creative this offseason. Though they are set to return Brandon Woodruff from injury, they are projected to lose All-Star infielder Willy Adames in free agency.
If and when they do, that will be a 30 homer/100 RBI-caliber player gone from the middle of the lineup. They won't be able to find someone (in all likelihood) to replace that production straight up, but perhaps they can get a collective group to shoulder the load.
The popular MLBTradeRumors site listed the Brewers as a "clear fit" in a possible trade for Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm. Bohm's name has been floated in trade rumors all offseason and though we haven't heard the two teams connected much, it's easy to see how this coud work for Milwaukee:
... (Joey) Ortiz could slide from third base to shortstop and give the Brewers the freedom to look for more offense at third base. Bohm’s salary is modest enough for the Brewers to stomach. There will be natural Bohm/speculation with both being trade candidates, but the Brewers have some younger arms they could dangle if they prefer not to deal from the big league roster.
The 28-year-old Bohm made the All-Star team last year, finishing with 15 home runs and 97 RBI. He also had 97 RBI in 2023, so he's provided a level of consistency. Lifetime, he's a .277 hitter.
Under team control through 2026, he's projected to make just under $9 million in arbitration next year.
