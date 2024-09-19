Milwaukee Brewers Make Team History with Another Division Title This Year
The Milwaukee Brewers made some team history by capturing their second consecutive National League Central title on Wednesday afternoon. The Brewers won the title by virtue of a Cubs loss to the Athletics.
With that, it's the first time the Brewers have won back-to-back division titles in more than 40 years.
The Brewers are among the biggest surprises in the entire league this season. After trading away star pitcher Corbin Burnes last offseason, the Brewers appeared to be signaling they were rebuilding. However, they didn't just lose Burnes: They also traded away Adrian Houser and let Eric Lauer go. Furthermore, they lost Brandon Woodruff to a season-ending injury months before the season started. Manager Craig Counsell left Milwaukee for the division-rival Cubs.
Once the year began, the team dealt with massive injury attrition. They lost Robert Gasser and Wade Miley to season-ending injuries. However, the team has been resilient under first-year manager Pat Murphy. They've gotten valuable contributions from Rookie of the Year candidate Jackson Chourio and MVP candidate Willy Adames. Pitchers like Tobias Myers have stepped up to replace some of what was lost.
As of this moment, the Brewers would be lined up as the No. 3 seed in the National League playoff picture. That means they would not be in line for a first-round bye and would have to play a best-of-three wild card series.
Currently, that would be against the New York Mets, who lead the Atlanta Braves in the battle for the final wild card spot. Milwaukee lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks in that same round a year ago. Arizona went onto represent the National League in the World Series.
