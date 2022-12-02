Brewers Receiving Calls on Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Willy Adames

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the Milwaukee Brewers are expected to trade second baseman Kolten Wong, and are also receiving calls about the availability of a number of players, most notably Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames.

In his latest piece on The Athletic, Rosenthal noted that the Brewers would be more likely to trade one or more of the trio at the trade deadline than they would in the offseason.

The Brewers have not expressed interest in trading Woodruff, Burnes or Adames, but that hasn't stopped teams from asking about potential trades involving the players.

All three players are under club control for the next two years, before becoming free agents after the 2024 season.

In 2022, the Brewers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017. After trading Hunter Renfore last week to the Los Angeles Angels, some are speculating that the Brewers could soon be entering a full-scale rebuild.

