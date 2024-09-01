Milwaukee Brewers Rookie of Year Candidate Hits Clutch HR to Join Baseball History
The Milwaukee Brewers use some late heroics on Saturday night to beat the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Tied at 4-4 in the top of the ninth, the Brewers got a home run from Rookie of the Year candidate Jackson Chourio to put them ahead and ultimately lead them to a 5-4 victory.
The first-place Brewers, who are one of the best stories in baseball, are 80-56 now. Thought to be rebuilding at the beginning of the year, they are now in a battle with the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers for the No. 1 seed in the looming playoffs.
The Chourio home run also put him into the history books, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
youngest players with go-ahead HR in 9th inning or later, since 2000:
9/11/18 Juan Soto: 19 years, 321 days
6/20/03 Miguel Cabrera: 20y, 63d
9/16/20 Luis Garcia Jr.: 20y, 123d
9/20/03 Cabrera: 20y, 155d
4/9/19 Soto: 20y, 166d
Today Jackson Chourio: 20y, 173d
h/t @EliasSports
It's obviously extremely rare to even be up in the big leagues at this age, but to produce at this age? That shows how special Chourio is. Ironically enough, he injured his ankle on Friday but was back in the lineup on Saturday to go 3-for-4 with the big blast.
He was ranked as the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball heading into the season and is certainly doing his part to back it up. After struggling early, he's hitting .277 with 17 homers, 63 RBI and 20 stolen bases.
He figures to be in the Rookie of the Year mix with Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates), Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres), and Shota Imanaga (Chicago Cubs).
The Brewers will play the Reds again on Sunday afternoon at 12:10 p.m. ET.
