Milwaukee Brewers Rookie of Year Candidate Hits Clutch HR to Join Baseball History

youngest players with go-ahead HR in 9th inning or later, since 2000:



9/11/18 Juan Soto: 19 years, 321 days

6/20/03 Miguel Cabrera: 20y, 63d

9/16/20 Luis Garcia Jr.: 20y, 123d

9/20/03 Cabrera: 20y, 155d

4/9/19 Soto: 20y, 166d

Today Jackson Chourio: 20y, 173d



