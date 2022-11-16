Milwaukee Brewers Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Milwaukee Brewers added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Brice Turang, Abner Uribe, Cam Robinson and Jon Singleton. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Brewers have 39 players on their 40-man roster, with one open roster spot. The Brewers can add a player from another team via the Rule 5 Draft. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Brewers have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Jason Alexander
Aaron Ashby
Corbin Burnes
Matt Bush
Jake Cousins
Trevor Gott
Jandel Gustave
Adrian Houser
Trevor Kelley
Eric Lauer
Tyson Miller
Hoby Milner
Freddy Peralta
Luis Perdomo
Cam Robinson
Ethan Small
Peter Strzelecki
Brent Suter
Justin Topa
Abner Uribe
Devin Williams
Brandon Woodruff
Catchers
Victor Caratini
Mario Feliciano
Payton Henry
Alex Jackson
Infielders
Willy Adames
Mike Brosseau
Keston Hiura
Jon Singleton
Rowdy Tellez
Brice Turang
Luis Urias
Kolten Wong
Outfielders
Garrett Mitchell
Hunter Renfroe
Esteury Ruiz
Tyrone Taylor
Christian Yelich
