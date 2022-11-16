Milwaukee Brewers Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Milwaukee Brewers added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Brice Turang, Abner Uribe, Cam Robinson and Jon Singleton. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Brewers have 39 players on their 40-man roster, with one open roster spot. The Brewers can add a player from another team via the Rule 5 Draft. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Brewers have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Jason Alexander

Aaron Ashby

Corbin Burnes

Matt Bush

Jake Cousins

Trevor Gott

Jandel Gustave

Adrian Houser

Trevor Kelley

Eric Lauer

Tyson Miller

Hoby Milner

Freddy Peralta

Luis Perdomo

Cam Robinson

Ethan Small

Peter Strzelecki

Brent Suter

Justin Topa

Abner Uribe

Devin Williams

Brandon Woodruff

Catchers

Victor Caratini

Mario Feliciano

Payton Henry

Alex Jackson

Infielders

Willy Adames

Mike Brosseau

Keston Hiura

Jon Singleton

Rowdy Tellez

Brice Turang

Luis Urias

Kolten Wong

Outfielders

Garrett Mitchell

Hunter Renfroe

Esteury Ruiz

Tyrone Taylor

Christian Yelich

