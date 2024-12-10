Minnesota Twins Have High Asking Price in Carlos Correa Trade Talks
The Minnesota Twins made a big splash when they signed Carlos Correa back in 2022, and they doubled down when they brought him back on a long-term deal in 2023.
Two seasons later, Minnesota isn't ready to bail on its investment just yet.
Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey spoke about potentially needing to cut payroll at the MLB General Manager Meetings in November, and shedding the four years, $133.3 million left on Correa's contract would be an easy way to achieve that goal. Teams have apparently called Minnesota to inquire about Correa, but the Minnesota Star Tribune's Bobby Nightengale reported Monday that talks have not advanced past preliminary phone calls.
Falvey addressed the possibility of a Correa trade at the Baseball Winter Meetings on Monday, and he made it clear that the Twins' asking price was high.
“Obviously, you expect teams to call on players like (Correa), especially with where we are and some of the conversations we’re having with other clubs,” Falvey said. “But we want to win, so a high bar is set.”
Correa has a full no-trade clause, so he would have to approve any move regardless of the package the Twins would be getting back. There are also four vesting years tacked onto the end of Correa's current contract that could be worth up to $70 million if he clears a certain number of plate appearances or wins Silver Slugger Awards.
The 30-year-old shortstop made his first All-Star appearance in a Twins uniform in 2024, although injuries limited him to just 86 games. Still, it marked a significant return to form for Correa, who hit .230 with 18 home runs, 65 RBI, a .711 OPS and a 1.4 WAR across 135 games in 2023.
Correa finished 2024 batting .310 with 14 home runs, 54 RBI, a .905 OPS and a 3.7 WAR.
Through his seven years with the Houston Astros, Correa hit .277 with an .837 OPS, averaging 29 home runs, 105 RBI and a 7.3 WAR per 162 games. With the Twins, Correa is batting .272 with an .804 OPS, putting up 25 home runs, 83 RBI and a 4.7 WAR per 162 games.
The Twins would like to keep that production in-house and avoid a full-on rebuild. They made the postseason four out of seven years between 2017 and 2023, and the only reason they failed to clinch a spot in 2024 was their 9-18 record in September.
Instead of dealing away Correra, who is making progress in his recovery from plantar fasciitis in his right foot, the Twins would rather trade catcher Christian Vázquez, starting pitcher Chris Paddack and utility man Willi Castro to solve their payroll woes. Vázquez and Paddack are due $10 million and $7.5 million next season, respectively, while Castro is projected to earn $6.8 million in arbitration.
Those three veterans are making a combined $24.3 million in 2025, while Correa is set to earn $37.3 million.
Minnesota also lost outfielder Max Kepler, first baseman Carlos Santana and outfielder Manuel Margot to free agency – plus Alex Kirilloff to an early retirement – so it will be interesting to see how Falvey plans to replace them without overspending. Any path forward is sure to involve trading away some combination of lineup regulars, which would only open more holes on the Twins' roster.
"What we tell every team is, 'Listen, we're open to being creative,'" Falvey said. "We can't rule anything out before we hear it, no matter who the player is."
