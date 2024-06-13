Minnesota Twins Nearly Set Mark in Team History in Rout of Colorado Rockies

Twins had 5 different players with 3+ hits today: Correa, Lewis, Santana, Castro, Farmer.



One shy of the club record set in 2006, with 3-hit games from a hell of a 6-player list:



Jason Bartlett

Luis Castillo

Michael Cuddyer

Torii Hunter

Mike Redmond

Jason Tyner pic.twitter.com/z0aRZ3pwHl