Minnesota Twins Nearly Set Mark in Team History in Rout of Colorado Rockies
The Minnesota Twins routed the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon, 17-9. We already told you that slugger Royce Lewis re-wrote the history books with a home run in that win, and the rest of the team nearly did as well.
Per Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com on social media:
Twins had 5 different players with 3+ hits today: Correa, Lewis, Santana, Castro, Farmer.
One shy of the club record set in 2006, with 3-hit games from a hell of a 6-player list:
Jason Bartlett
Luis Castillo
Michael Cuddyer
Torii Hunter
Mike Redmond
Jason Tyner
In Wednesday's game, Carlos Correa went 5-for-6, Lewis went 3-for-5, Carlos Santana went 3-for-5, as did both Kyle Farmer and Willi Castro. Five different Twins players had multiple RBI as well as the team pounded out 24 hits.
After the win, the Twins are 36-32 on the season. They are in third place in the American League Central, 8.0 games back of the first-place Guardians and 2.5 back of the Royals, but they do currently occupy the third wild card spot. With Lewis and Byron Buxton now healthy, the Twins will look to make a run in the standings.
Minnesota will be back in action on Thursday night when they welcome the Oakland Athletics to town. Given that the A's have one of the worst records in baseball (26-44), perhaps this is the time for Minnesota to go on that run.
First pitch from Target Field is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as Luis Medina (OAK) pitches against Joe Ryan. Ryan is 4-5 with a 3.30 ERA.
