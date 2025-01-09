Fastball

MLB Arbitration Deadline 2025: Tracking Every Deal Across the League

MLB teams had until 1 p.m. to agree to new contracts with arbitration-eligible players, so Fastball on SI is keeping track of every deal as they get announced.

Sam Connon

Sep 20, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) prepares for the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.
Sep 20, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) prepares for the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
In this story:

The deadline for MLB teams to sign arbitration-eligible players has come and passed, but news of the deals is still trickling out.

Players and teams had until 1 p.m. ET to agree on salaries for the 2025 season. If they did not agree to a deal, the two sides will move on to exchanging expected salary figures.

From there, a hearing will take place to determine what the team will need to pay the player between the two proposed salaries.

Before that stage of the offseason commences, though, there are still a handful of players who were working to secure a deal prior to Thursday afternoon's deadline.

Here are the contracts that have been reported on or announced:

Arizona Diamondbacks

1B Josh Naylor: $10.9M
SP Zac Gallen: $13.5M
RP A.J. Puk: $2.95M
RP Ryan Thompson: TBD
RP Kevin Ginkel: $2.425M
RP Joe Mantiply: TBD
RP Kyle Nelson: $825K
IF Geraldo Perdomo: $2.55M
1B/OF Pavin Smith: $1.5M

Athletics

OF Miguel Andujar: $3M
OF Seth Brown $2.7M
DH Brent Rooker: 5 years, $60M

Atlanta Braves

OF Jarred Kelenic: $2.3M
RP Dylan Lee: $1.025M
OF Eli White: TBD

Baltimore Orioles

RP Gregory Soto: TBD
OF Cedric Mullins: $8.725M
IF Jorge Mateo: TBD
1B/DH Ryan Mountcastle: $6.787M
RP Keegan Akin: TBD
SP Trevor Rogers: $2.6M
IF Ramon Urias: TBD
SP Tyler Wells: TBD
SP Dean Kremer: $2.95M
IF Enmanuel Rivera: $1M
C Adley Rutschman: $5.5M
SP Kyle Bradish: $2.35M

Boston Red Sox

SP Garrett Crochet: $3.8M
SP Tanner Houck: $3.95M
OF Jarren Duran: TBD
SP Kutter Crawford: $2.75M

Chicago Cubs

OF Kyle Tucker: TBD
RP Julian Merryweather: $1.225M
RP Nate Pearson: $1.35M
SP Justin Steele: $6.55M
RP Eli Morgan: TBD
RP Keegan Thompson: $850K

Chicago White Sox

1B Andrew Vaughn: $5.85M
RP Justin Anderson: TBD
C Matt Thaiss: $1M
RP Steven Wilson: $950K
RP Penn Murfee: $780K

Cincinnati Reds

C Jose Trevino: $3.425M
SP Brady Singer: $8.75M
IF Santiago Espinal: $2.4M
2B Gavin Lux: $3.325M
OF Jake Fraley: $3.125M
C Tyler Stephenson: TBD
RP Sam Moll: TBD
RP Alexis Diaz: $4.5M
SP Nick Lodolo: $1.975M

Cleveland Guardians

OF Lane Thomas: $7.825M
SP Triston McKenzie: $1.95M
RP Sam Hentges: $1.337M
OF Steven Kwan: TBD
SP Ben Lively: $2.25M

Colorado Rockies

SP Austin Gomber: $6.35M
OF Sam Hilliard: $1M
RP Lucas Gillbreath: $785K
RP Jimmy Herget: TBD
RP Justin Lawrence: TBD
SP Ryan Feltner: TBD

Detroit Tigers

SP Tarik Skubal: $10.15M
SP Casey Mize: $2.34M
C Jake Rogers: $2.64M
RP Will Vest: $1.4M
UTL Zach McKinstry: $1.65M
RP Jason Foley: $3.15M
3B/OF Matt Vierling: $3.005M
RP Alex Lange: TBD
IF Andy Ibanez: $1.4M
RP Beau Brieske: TBD

Houston Astros

SP Framber Valdez: TBD
UTL Mauricio Dubon: $5M
SP Luis Garcia: $1.875M
RP Bryan Abreu: TBD
OF Chas McCormick: $3.4M
3B Isaac Paredes: $6.625M
OF Jake Meyers: TBD
SS Jeremy Pena: TBD

Kansas City Royals

RP Hunter Harvey: TBD
RP Kris Bubic: TBD
SP Kyle Wright: $1.8M
RP John Schreiber: TBD
RP Carlos Hernandez: TBD
OF Kyle Isbel: $1.75M
OF MJ Melendez: TBD
RP Daniel Lynch IV: TBD

Los Angeles Angels

2B Luis Rengifo: TBD
OF Taylor Ward: $7.825M
RP Jose Quijada: TBD
RP Brock Burke: $1.15M
RP Jose Suarez: $1.1M
OF Jo Adell: $2.1M
IF Scott Kingery: $770K
OF Mick Moniak
SP Reid Detmers: $1.825M

Los Angeles Dodgers

SP Dustin May: $2.135M
RP Michael Kopech: $5.2M
RP Brusdar Graterol: TBD
SP Tony Gonsolin: $5.4M
RP Evan Phillips: TBD
RP Alex Vesia: TBD
RP Anthony Banda: TBD

Miami Marlins

RP Anthony Bender: TBD
OF Jesus Sanchez: TBD
SP Braxton Garrett: TBD
C Nick Fortes: TBD
SP Edward Cabrera: TBD

Milwaukee Brewers

SP Nestor Cortes: $7.6M
SP: Aaron Civale: $8M
RP Joel Payamps: $2.995M
C Eric Haase: $1.35M
C William Contreras: TBD
RP Nick Mears: TBD
RP Trevor Megill: $1.94M

Minnesota Twins

UTL Willi Castro: $6.4M
RP Jorge Alcala: TBD
C Ryan Jeffers: $4.55M
RP Michael Tonkin: $1M
RP Justin Topa: $1.225M ($2M 2026 club option)
SP Bailey Ober: $3.55M
RP Brock Stewart: $870K
RP Griffin Jax: $2.365M
SP Joe Ryan: TBD
OF Trevor Larnach: TBD
RP Jhoan Duran: $4.125M
3B Royce Lewis: $1.625M

New York Mets

SP Paul Blackburn: TBD
C Luis Torrens: TBD
OF Tyone Taylor: TBD
SP David Peterson: TBD
RP Sean Reid-Foley: $800K
SP Tylor Megill: TBD
OF Jose Siri: $2.4M

New York Yankees

OF Trent Grisham: $5M
RP Devin Williams: TBD
RP JT Brubaker: $1.82M
IF/OF Jazz Chisholm Jr.: TBD
RP Mark Leiter Jr.: TBD
SP Clarke Schmidt: TBD
RP Scott Effross: TBD

Philadelphia Phillies

SP Ranger Suarez: $8.8M
SP Jesus Luzardo: $6.225M
RP Jose Ruiz: $1.225M
IF Edmundo Sosa: TBD
C Garrett Stubbs: $925K
3B Alec Bohm: TBD
OF Brandon Marsh: $3M
IF Bryson Stott: $3.2M

Pittsburgh Pirates

RP Dennis Santana: Did Not Agree
RP David Bednar: $5.9M
SP Johan Oviedo: Did Not Agree
C Joey Bart: $1.175M
RP Colin Holderman: $1.5M
SP Bailey Halter: $2.222M

San Diego Padres

IF Luis Arraez: $14M
SP Dylan Cease: $13.75M
UTL Tyler Wade: $900K
SP Michael King: Did Not Agree
RP Adrian Morejon: $2M
RP Jason Adam: $4.8M
C Luis Campusano: $1M

San Francisco Giants

OF Mike Yastrzemski: $9.25M
1B LaMonte Wade Jr.: $5M
RP Tyler Rogers: $5.25M
RP Camilo Doval: $4.525M

Seattle Mariners

RP Trent Thornton: TBD
OF Randy Arozarena: $11.3M
SP Logan Gilbert: $7.625M
RP Tayler Saucedo: TBD
C Cal Raleigh: $5.6M
RP Gabe Speier: TBD
SP George Kirby: TBD

St. Louis Cardinals

RP Ryan Helsley: $8.2M
RP JoJo Romero: TBD
RP John King: TBD
OF Lars Nootbaar: Did Not Agree
UTL Brendan Donovan: TBD
SP Andre Pallante: Did Not Agree

Tampa Bay Rays

SP Zack Littell: $5.72M
SP Drew Rasmussen: 2 years, $8.5M
RP Cole Sulster: TBD
IF Taylor Walls: Did Not Agree
RP Garrett Cleavinger: $1.2M
C Ben Rortvedt: $1.125M
SP Shane Baz: $1.45M

Texas Rangers

C Jonah Heim: TBD
SP Dane Dunning: $2.7M
RP Josh Sborz: $1.1M
OF Leody Taveras: $4.75M

Toronto Blue Jays

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: TBD
RP Erik Swanson: $3M
OF Daulton Varsho: $8.2M
C Alejandro Kirk: TBD
RP Nick Sandlin: TBD
SP Alek Manoah: TBD
RP Zach Pop: $900K
IF Ernie Clement: TBD

Washington Nationals

RP Derek Law: $2.75M
1B Nathaniel Lowe: TBD
IF Luis Garcia Jr.: TBD
SP Josiah Gray: TBD
RP Mason Thompson: $770K
C Riley Adams: $850K
SP MacKenzie Gore: TBD

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published |Modified
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News