MLB Arbitration Deadline 2025: Tracking Every Deal Across the League
The deadline for MLB teams to sign arbitration-eligible players has come and passed, but news of the deals is still trickling out.
Players and teams had until 1 p.m. ET to agree on salaries for the 2025 season. If they did not agree to a deal, the two sides will move on to exchanging expected salary figures.
From there, a hearing will take place to determine what the team will need to pay the player between the two proposed salaries.
Before that stage of the offseason commences, though, there are still a handful of players who were working to secure a deal prior to Thursday afternoon's deadline.
Here are the contracts that have been reported on or announced:
Arizona Diamondbacks
1B Josh Naylor: $10.9M
SP Zac Gallen: $13.5M
RP A.J. Puk: $2.95M
RP Ryan Thompson: TBD
RP Kevin Ginkel: $2.425M
RP Joe Mantiply: TBD
RP Kyle Nelson: $825K
IF Geraldo Perdomo: $2.55M
1B/OF Pavin Smith: $1.5M
Athletics
OF Miguel Andujar: $3M
OF Seth Brown $2.7M
DH Brent Rooker: 5 years, $60M
Atlanta Braves
OF Jarred Kelenic: $2.3M
RP Dylan Lee: $1.025M
OF Eli White: TBD
Baltimore Orioles
RP Gregory Soto: TBD
OF Cedric Mullins: $8.725M
IF Jorge Mateo: TBD
1B/DH Ryan Mountcastle: $6.787M
RP Keegan Akin: TBD
SP Trevor Rogers: $2.6M
IF Ramon Urias: TBD
SP Tyler Wells: TBD
SP Dean Kremer: $2.95M
IF Enmanuel Rivera: $1M
C Adley Rutschman: $5.5M
SP Kyle Bradish: $2.35M
Boston Red Sox
SP Garrett Crochet: $3.8M
SP Tanner Houck: $3.95M
OF Jarren Duran: TBD
SP Kutter Crawford: $2.75M
Chicago Cubs
OF Kyle Tucker: TBD
RP Julian Merryweather: $1.225M
RP Nate Pearson: $1.35M
SP Justin Steele: $6.55M
RP Eli Morgan: TBD
RP Keegan Thompson: $850K
Chicago White Sox
1B Andrew Vaughn: $5.85M
RP Justin Anderson: TBD
C Matt Thaiss: $1M
RP Steven Wilson: $950K
RP Penn Murfee: $780K
Cincinnati Reds
C Jose Trevino: $3.425M
SP Brady Singer: $8.75M
IF Santiago Espinal: $2.4M
2B Gavin Lux: $3.325M
OF Jake Fraley: $3.125M
C Tyler Stephenson: TBD
RP Sam Moll: TBD
RP Alexis Diaz: $4.5M
SP Nick Lodolo: $1.975M
Cleveland Guardians
OF Lane Thomas: $7.825M
SP Triston McKenzie: $1.95M
RP Sam Hentges: $1.337M
OF Steven Kwan: TBD
SP Ben Lively: $2.25M
Colorado Rockies
SP Austin Gomber: $6.35M
OF Sam Hilliard: $1M
RP Lucas Gillbreath: $785K
RP Jimmy Herget: TBD
RP Justin Lawrence: TBD
SP Ryan Feltner: TBD
Detroit Tigers
SP Tarik Skubal: $10.15M
SP Casey Mize: $2.34M
C Jake Rogers: $2.64M
RP Will Vest: $1.4M
UTL Zach McKinstry: $1.65M
RP Jason Foley: $3.15M
3B/OF Matt Vierling: $3.005M
RP Alex Lange: TBD
IF Andy Ibanez: $1.4M
RP Beau Brieske: TBD
Houston Astros
SP Framber Valdez: TBD
UTL Mauricio Dubon: $5M
SP Luis Garcia: $1.875M
RP Bryan Abreu: TBD
OF Chas McCormick: $3.4M
3B Isaac Paredes: $6.625M
OF Jake Meyers: TBD
SS Jeremy Pena: TBD
Kansas City Royals
RP Hunter Harvey: TBD
RP Kris Bubic: TBD
SP Kyle Wright: $1.8M
RP John Schreiber: TBD
RP Carlos Hernandez: TBD
OF Kyle Isbel: $1.75M
OF MJ Melendez: TBD
RP Daniel Lynch IV: TBD
Los Angeles Angels
2B Luis Rengifo: TBD
OF Taylor Ward: $7.825M
RP Jose Quijada: TBD
RP Brock Burke: $1.15M
RP Jose Suarez: $1.1M
OF Jo Adell: $2.1M
IF Scott Kingery: $770K
OF Mick Moniak
SP Reid Detmers: $1.825M
Los Angeles Dodgers
SP Dustin May: $2.135M
RP Michael Kopech: $5.2M
RP Brusdar Graterol: TBD
SP Tony Gonsolin: $5.4M
RP Evan Phillips: TBD
RP Alex Vesia: TBD
RP Anthony Banda: TBD
Miami Marlins
RP Anthony Bender: TBD
OF Jesus Sanchez: TBD
SP Braxton Garrett: TBD
C Nick Fortes: TBD
SP Edward Cabrera: TBD
Milwaukee Brewers
SP Nestor Cortes: $7.6M
SP: Aaron Civale: $8M
RP Joel Payamps: $2.995M
C Eric Haase: $1.35M
C William Contreras: TBD
RP Nick Mears: TBD
RP Trevor Megill: $1.94M
Minnesota Twins
UTL Willi Castro: $6.4M
RP Jorge Alcala: TBD
C Ryan Jeffers: $4.55M
RP Michael Tonkin: $1M
RP Justin Topa: $1.225M ($2M 2026 club option)
SP Bailey Ober: $3.55M
RP Brock Stewart: $870K
RP Griffin Jax: $2.365M
SP Joe Ryan: TBD
OF Trevor Larnach: TBD
RP Jhoan Duran: $4.125M
3B Royce Lewis: $1.625M
New York Mets
SP Paul Blackburn: TBD
C Luis Torrens: TBD
OF Tyone Taylor: TBD
SP David Peterson: TBD
RP Sean Reid-Foley: $800K
SP Tylor Megill: TBD
OF Jose Siri: $2.4M
New York Yankees
OF Trent Grisham: $5M
RP Devin Williams: TBD
RP JT Brubaker: $1.82M
IF/OF Jazz Chisholm Jr.: TBD
RP Mark Leiter Jr.: TBD
SP Clarke Schmidt: TBD
RP Scott Effross: TBD
Philadelphia Phillies
SP Ranger Suarez: $8.8M
SP Jesus Luzardo: $6.225M
RP Jose Ruiz: $1.225M
IF Edmundo Sosa: TBD
C Garrett Stubbs: $925K
3B Alec Bohm: TBD
OF Brandon Marsh: $3M
IF Bryson Stott: $3.2M
Pittsburgh Pirates
RP Dennis Santana: Did Not Agree
RP David Bednar: $5.9M
SP Johan Oviedo: Did Not Agree
C Joey Bart: $1.175M
RP Colin Holderman: $1.5M
SP Bailey Halter: $2.222M
San Diego Padres
IF Luis Arraez: $14M
SP Dylan Cease: $13.75M
UTL Tyler Wade: $900K
SP Michael King: Did Not Agree
RP Adrian Morejon: $2M
RP Jason Adam: $4.8M
C Luis Campusano: $1M
San Francisco Giants
OF Mike Yastrzemski: $9.25M
1B LaMonte Wade Jr.: $5M
RP Tyler Rogers: $5.25M
RP Camilo Doval: $4.525M
Seattle Mariners
RP Trent Thornton: TBD
OF Randy Arozarena: $11.3M
SP Logan Gilbert: $7.625M
RP Tayler Saucedo: TBD
C Cal Raleigh: $5.6M
RP Gabe Speier: TBD
SP George Kirby: TBD
St. Louis Cardinals
RP Ryan Helsley: $8.2M
RP JoJo Romero: TBD
RP John King: TBD
OF Lars Nootbaar: Did Not Agree
UTL Brendan Donovan: TBD
SP Andre Pallante: Did Not Agree
Tampa Bay Rays
SP Zack Littell: $5.72M
SP Drew Rasmussen: 2 years, $8.5M
RP Cole Sulster: TBD
IF Taylor Walls: Did Not Agree
RP Garrett Cleavinger: $1.2M
C Ben Rortvedt: $1.125M
SP Shane Baz: $1.45M
Texas Rangers
C Jonah Heim: TBD
SP Dane Dunning: $2.7M
RP Josh Sborz: $1.1M
OF Leody Taveras: $4.75M
Toronto Blue Jays
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: TBD
RP Erik Swanson: $3M
OF Daulton Varsho: $8.2M
C Alejandro Kirk: TBD
RP Nick Sandlin: TBD
SP Alek Manoah: TBD
RP Zach Pop: $900K
IF Ernie Clement: TBD
Washington Nationals
RP Derek Law: $2.75M
1B Nathaniel Lowe: TBD
IF Luis Garcia Jr.: TBD
SP Josiah Gray: TBD
RP Mason Thompson: $770K
C Riley Adams: $850K
SP MacKenzie Gore: TBD
