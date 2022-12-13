MLB Hot Stove: Carlos Rodon Wants to be a Yankee (REPORT)
As contract negotiations intensify for free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, NJ.com's Brendan Kuty reports that the 30-year-old righty would like to play for the New York Yankees.
Per Kuty, the Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals are in the mix for Rodon, but the 'Yankees are his preferred destination.'
If the Yankees are to sign Rodon, the club would have seven different starting pitching options for their 2023 pitching rotation, including Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, Frankie Montas, Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt.
Rodon could effectively replace Jameson Taillon in the club's rotation, which could be a significant upgrade.
The Chicago Cubs signed Taillon to a four-year, $68 million contract last week.
