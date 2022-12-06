Skip to main content
MLB Hot Stove: Texas Rangers Reportedly Targeting Another Star Pitcher

The Texas Rangers met with free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon on Saturday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. Rodon, 29, pitched for the San Francisco Giants in 2022, after spending his first seven Major League seasons with the Chicago White Sox.
Days after the Texas Rangers signed free agent pitcher Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million contract, the club is reportedly making quick work to continue to add to their rotation.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the Rangers met with free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon on Saturday.

The Rangers appear to be going all-in, despite winning just 68 games a season ago. The club made a $500 million commitment to middle infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last winter. They have now spent a combined $241 million on pitchers Jon Gray and Jacob deGrom. It appears the club will be spending more money soon.

Even if the Rangers don't sign Rodon, they appear to be willing to spend money, and could spend on other free agents, if there isn't a fit with Rodon.

Over his last two seasons, with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants, Rodon has a 2.67 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 27-13 record.

