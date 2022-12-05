MLB Hot Stove: Yasiel Puig in Attendance at 2022 Winter Meetings

Yasiel Puig hasn't given up hopes on returning to Major League Baseball.

The 31-year-old outfielder who played seven big league seasons between 2013 and 2019 is one of the players that is in attendance at this year's winter meetings in San Diego, The Enquirer's Bobby Nightengale reports.

Weeks ago, Puig pled guilty to a felony charge for lying to federal agents over his alleged role in an illegal sports betting operation.

Puig recently reversed his plea to not guilty.

Puig slashed .277/.348/.823 over seven Major League seasons. He last played for the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians in 2019.

After being acquired by the Indians in a trade for Trevor Bauer, Puig batted .297 with a .377 On Base Percentage and .800 OPS in 49 games for Cleveland.

Puig played for the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO League in South Korea in 2022.

