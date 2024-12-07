MLB Insider Suggests Possible Nolan Arenado Trade Between Cardinals, Dodgers
The Nolan Arenado trade rumors have been swirling for weeks, but a couple major roadblocks remain.
According to ESPN's Buster Olney, rival executives believe the Cardinals will have a tough time moving Arenado due to the three years and $74 million left on his contract. The Colorado Rockies are paying $10 million of that over the next two seasons, but that still leaves a pretty daunting $64 million paycheck that teams might not be willing to write.
On top of that, Arenado has a full no-trade clause. As a result, Olney reported that the Cardinals are working with a "very limited list" of preferred teams that the third baseman would even accept going to.
Olney then proposed a trade that would take care of both obstacles, one that would send Arenado to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Instead of eating Arenado's remaining salary, the Cardinals could take back veteran utility man Chris Taylor, who is owned $13 million in 2025 and has a $12 million club option for 2026 with a $4 million buyout.
Arenado, 33, is originally from Southern California. He could waive his no-trade clause to join the reigning World Series champions, looking to claim a ring before his playing days are over.
The Dodgers have Max Muncy in place at third, Freddie Freeman locked in at first and Shohei Ohtani cemented at designated hitter. However, adding Arenado to the mix gives Los Angeles injury insurance for Muncy – a 34-year-old who appeared in just 73 games in 2024 – and Freeman, who underwent ankle surgery this week.
Arenado, a righty, could even split time with Muncy, a lefty, forming an elite platoon in the hot corner.
Across 152 games this past season, Arenado hit .272 with 16 home runs, 71 RBI, a .719 OPS and a 2.5 WAR. The eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner hit .291 with a .905 OPS between 2015 and 2022, averaging 39 home runs, 122 RBI and a 6.5 WAR per 162 games.
Taylor, meanwhile, hit .202 with four home runs, 23 RBI, five stolen bases, a .598 OPS and a -0.1 WAR in 87 games this season, marking the worst campaign of his career. Between 2017 and 2023, though, the one-time All-Star hit .256 with a .779 OPS, averaging 19 home runs, 74 RBI, 14 stolen bases and a 3.2 WAR per 162 games.
The 2017 NLCS MVP has been a mainstay throughout the Dodgers' past decade of dominance, but his time with the club is likely winding down regardless of a potential Arenado trade. If Los Angeles can cash him in to add another future Hall of Famer in Arenado, Taylor would be delivering yet another gift to Dodgers fans hoping for a repeat in 2025.
