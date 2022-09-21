Skip to main content
MLB Network to Exclusively Air Spanish Broadcasts of ALDS, ALCS

MLB Network will air Spanish-language telecasts of the 2022 American League Division Series and American League Championship Series this October.
MLB Network will be airing an exclusive Spanish-language broadcast of the American League Division Series and the American League Championship Series this October, the network announced via press release last week.

“We’re excited by the opportunity to produce Postseason baseball exclusively in Spanish,” MLB Network President Bill Morningstar said. “This extensive content initiative perfectly aligns with Major League Baseball’s ongoing effort to strengthen and expand its relationship with Latino baseball and sports fans. We will produce these games with care, passion and in a high-quality way that our viewers have come to expect over the years."

In 2016, MLB Network exclusively produced one Spanish-language ALDS broadcast.

The American League Division Series and American League Championship Series will run in English on TBS.

The American League Division Series will begin Tuesday, October 11, and will run through Monday, October 17 at the latest. The American League Championship Series is scheduled to begin Wednesday, October 19, running through Wednesday, October 26 at the latest.

This year's American League and National League playoffs will look a bit different from years past.

With the new collective bargaining agreement, Major League Baseball has expanded its playoff field from 10 teams to 12.

The top two division winners in each league will receive a bye from the Wild Card round of the playoffs, while the division winner with the least amount of wins, as well as the three Wild Card teams in each league will play a best-of-three Wild Card Series.

The Wild Card round of the postseason begins Friday, October 7.

