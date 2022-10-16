MLB Playoffs: San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Will Meet in NLCS

The 2022 National League Championship Series is set.

In a shocking turn of events, the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies have upset their division rivals, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Dodgers and Braves finished the regular season with the National League's two best records, securing each team a bye from the National League Wild Card Series. The Dodgers won a franchise record 111 games and a National League West title to go with it. The Dodgers finished the regular season 22 games better than Padres. The Dodgers won 14 of their 19 regular season games against the Padres.

The Braves won 101 games and finished 14 games better than the Phillies. The Braves went 11-8 against the Phillies in the regular season.

None of that mattered this week.

The Phillies ran through the Braves, outscoring their division rival 24-13, and finishing them off in four games. Saturday, the Phillies clinched their first NLCS appearance since 2010 with their 8-3 win over the Braves.

The Padres finished the Dodgers in four games, Saturday night with their 5-3 victory. The Padres have not played in an NLCS since 1998.

Both division champions, the Dodgers and the Braves, were upended by their underdog rival Saturday. Both the Dodgers and the Braves went home early.

Six National League teams entered the postseason a little over a week ago. Now, just the National League's second and third wild card teams remain: the number five seed and the number six seed, with a trip to the World Series on the line.

The NLCS begins Tuesday in San Diego.