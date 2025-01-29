New Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Anthony Santander Predicted to Put Up Powerful 2025
After signing a five-year deal earlier this offseason, new Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander is predicted to put up a very productive 2025 campaign.
According to the Fangraphs prediction model, Santander is estimated to hit .243 with a .315 on-base percentage. He's also predicted to post a .470 slugging percentage to go along with 34 homers, 99 RBI and 87 runs scored.
If Santander hits those numbers, most Jays fans would likely consider his season a success. Brought in to provide additional power and protection for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., he's going to be a key figure in Toronto's lineup.
Santander's deal was five years and $92.5 million. It featured deferred money, a hot topic around baseball recently.
The 30-year-old Santander is native of Venezuela and coming off an incredible year for Baltimore where he hit .235 with 44 homers and brought in 102. A lifetime .246 hitter, he helped the O's get to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons (2023 and 2024).
Santander has hit 28 homers or more in each of the last three seasons and has brought in at least 89 runs in each of those years also, making him one of the most productive hitters in the American League over that time.
A switch-hitter, he can also provide matchup advantages nightly for manager John Schneider.
The Blue Jays are coming off a season in which they finished last in the American League East at 74-88. They haven't won a playoff game since the 2016 season.
Opening Day is March 27.
