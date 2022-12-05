New York Mets' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Justin Verlander

The New York Mets agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract with free agent starting pitcher Justin Verlander, just three days after Jacob deGrom departed from the club to sign a five-year deal with the Texas Rangers.

The Mets effectively replaced deGrom with Verlander. Chris Bassitt is also a free agent. The Mets still can re-sign him, or replace him with another arm if they like. The Mets' offseason isn't over.

As of Dec. 5, here's a look at our projected 2023 pitching rotation for the Mets, including 2022 statistics for each pitcher:

1) Justin Verlander — 28 starts, 175 IP, 1.75 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 6.38 SO/W, 220 ERA+

2) Max Scherzer — 23 starts, 145.1 IP, 11-5, 2.29 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 7.21 SO/W, 169 ERA+

3) Carlos Carrasco — 29 starts, 152 IP, 15-7, 3.97 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 3.71 SO/W, 97 ERA+

4) David Peterson — 19 starts, 105.2 IP, 7-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 2.63 SO/W, 101 ERA+

5) Tylor Megill — 9 starts, 47.1 IP, 4-2, 5.13 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 3.92 SO/W, 76 ERA+

