New York Mets' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa

In a shocking turn of events, Carlos Correa will not be playing for the San Francisco Giants, and instead will sign a 12-year, $325 million contract with the New York Mets. After signing Correa, here's a look at the Mets' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
In a shocking turn of events, Carlos Correa will not be playing for the San Francisco Giants, and instead will sign a 12-year, $325 million contract with the New York Mets.

Correa will likely play third base for the Mets, similar to when the New York Yankees acquired Alex Rodriguez and Rodriguez moved to third, with Derek Jeter already manning short. The Mets have Francisco Lindor under contract through 2031. Correa and Lindor are both from the same native country of Puerto Rico.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Mets, as of Dec. 21, featuring 2022 slash lines:

1) CF Brandon Nimmo .274/.367/.800

2) 3B Carlos Correa .291/.366/.834

3) SS Francisco Lindor .270/.339/.788

4) 1B Pete Alonso .271/.352/.870

5) 2B Jeff McNeil .326/.382/.836

6) LF Mark Canha .266/.367/.770

7) DH Daniel Vogelbach .255/.393/.830

8) RF Starling Marte .292/.347/.815

9) C Francisco Alvarez .167/.286/.786 (14 career plate appearances)

