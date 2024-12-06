New York Mets Acquire Pitching Prospect Sean Harney in Trade With Tampa Bay Rays
The Tampa Bay Rays have traded right-handed pitcher Sean Harney to the New York Mets, the team announced Friday afternoon.
Harney was the Rays' eighth round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Kentucky. He previously attended the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.
Since turning pro that summer, Harney has appeared in 63 minor league contests, starting 17. The 26-year-old righty from Boston has spent most of the past two seasons in High-A, but he has logged some time in Double-A each year.
Tampa Bay is getting international bonus pool money back from New York as part of the deal.
This marks the second trade between the Rays and Mets over the past few weeks. On Nov. 19, Tampa Bay dealt outfielder Jose Siri to New York in exchange for intriguing up-and-coming reliever Eric Orze.
Harney was not among the Rays' highest-ranking prospects, but his track record in their farm system has been pretty solid. He is 5-0 with a 3.12 ERA, 1.131 WHIP and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings at the High-A level, compared to his 0-0 record, 3.14 ERA, 0.767 WHIP and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in Double-A.
Across his entire minor league career, Harney boasts a 2.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
While Harney is unlikely to compete for a spot on the Mets' major league roster – or even their 40-man roster – he could bring solid organizational depth to a club that is in for some significant turnover in the bullpen this winter. On top of trading away Orze, Adam Ottavino, Ryne Stanek, Phil Maton, Brooks Raley, Jake Diekman and Drew Smith are all currently free agents.
New York did sign Génesis Cabrera to a minor league contract last week, inviting him to Spring Training camp in the process.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.