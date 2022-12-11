Skip to main content
New York Mets Agree to Five-Year Deal with Japanese Star Kodai Senga

New York Mets Agree to Five-Year Deal with Japanese Star Kodai Senga

The New York Mets have agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract with Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga, The SNY's Andy Martino reports.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The New York Mets have agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract with Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga, The SNY's Andy Martino reports.

The New York Mets have agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract with Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga, The SNY's Andy Martino reports.

Senga's deal includes a full no-trade clause and an opt-out clause after year three, per Ken Rosenthal.

This news comes just a day after a report came out that the Mets were focusing in on signing the Japanese star after agreeing to contracts with free agents Justin Verlander and Brandon Nimmo.

In 11 professional seasons in Japan, Senga has a career record of 104-51, a 2.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 2.92 Strikeouts to Walks ratio over 1,340.2 innings and 275 games.

Senga throws a number of pitches, but is best known for his forkball and his mid-90s fastball. His fork ball has been nicknamed 'The Ghost Fork' in Japan. Senga also throws a cutter and a slider.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

Kodai Senga
News

New York Mets Agree to Five-Year Deal with Japanese Star Kodai Senga

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19172164_168388303_lowres
News

Toronto Blue Jays' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Kevin Kiermaier

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19099660_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Bassitt Posts Instagram Story in Philadelphia, Draws Speculation

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19369614_168388303_lowres
News

Philadelphia Phillies' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Taijuan Walker

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19177538_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Angels Reportedly Made Play for Free Agent Willson Contreras

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19181101_168388303_lowres
News

Oakland A's Wanted Cardinals' Nootbaar, Donovan in Trade for Sean Murphy

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19178662_168388303_lowres
News

REPORT: New York Mets Want to Sign Shohei Ohtani Next Winter

By Jack Vita
USATSI_9963247_168388303_lowres (2)
News

REPORT: New York Mets Zeroing in on Japanese Pitcher Kodai Senga

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19267188_168388303_lowres (1)
News

New York Yankees' 2023 Projected Lineup After Re-Signing Aaron Judge

By Jack Vita