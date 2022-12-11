New York Mets Agree to Five-Year Deal with Japanese Star Kodai Senga

The New York Mets have agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract with Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga, The SNY's Andy Martino reports.

Senga's deal includes a full no-trade clause and an opt-out clause after year three, per Ken Rosenthal.

This news comes just a day after a report came out that the Mets were focusing in on signing the Japanese star after agreeing to contracts with free agents Justin Verlander and Brandon Nimmo.

In 11 professional seasons in Japan, Senga has a career record of 104-51, a 2.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 2.92 Strikeouts to Walks ratio over 1,340.2 innings and 275 games.

Senga throws a number of pitches, but is best known for his forkball and his mid-90s fastball. His fork ball has been nicknamed 'The Ghost Fork' in Japan. Senga also throws a cutter and a slider.

