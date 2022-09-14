Skip to main content
New York Mets Fall 4-1 to Chicago Cubs, Lose Home Series at Citi Field

New York Mets Fall 4-1 to Chicago Cubs, Lose Home Series at Citi Field

The New York Mets are trying to secure their first National League East division title since 2016. Tuesday night, they dropped their second-straight game at home, and are now in danger of being swept by the 60-82 Chicago Cubs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The New York Mets are trying to secure their first National League East division title since 2016. Tuesday night, they dropped their second-straight game at home, and are now in danger of being swept by the 60-82 Chicago Cubs.

The New York Mets are fighting for their first National League East division title since 2016.

Entering play June 2, the Mets had a 35-17 record, and the next-closest team — the Atlanta Braves — was 10.5 games back of their division-lead. The Braves were 24-27 at the time.

Since, the Braves have caught them. After going back and forth for the division lead last week, the Mets owned a 1.5-game lead entering Monday, beginning a weeklong stretch where they would be playing seven home games against the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Some pundits had argued that the remaining strength of schedule would give the Mets a clear advantage, but if we've learned anything about baseball it's that any team can lose on any given day.

The Cubs entered New York Monday, losers of their last six series. Tuesday night, against Mets ace Jacob deGrom, they secured a series win, and now have a chance to sweep the Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday.

Cubs starting pitcher Adrian Sampson threw six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and four walks, striking out three. Though the Cubs bullpen once again allowed their opponent to score, it did not blow Tuesday's game, perhaps giving it something to build off of moving forward.

The Mets fall to 89-54 and now lead the Braves just by 0.5 games. They'll finish out their series with the Cubs Wednesday, before playing host to the Pirates at Citi Field for four games, running from Thursday through Sunday.

The Braves picked up a key victory on the West Coast Tuesday night, topping the Giants 5-1, improving to 88-54.

USATSI_19041148_168388303_lowres
News

New York Mets Fall 4-1 to Chicago Cubs, Lose Home Series at Citi Field

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19035874_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Rangers Marcus Semien Forgets He's On-Deck, Races to Batter's Box

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19041844_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Royals Bobby Witt Jr. Breaks Up Twins' No-Hitter in 9th Inning

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19041194_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Aaron Judge's 57th Home Run Ties Yankees-Red Sox Game 4-4

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19041204_168388303_lowres (1)
News

WATCH: Aaron Judge Hits Home Run No. 56, Five Shy of Tying Maris

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18531370_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kid Celebrates Birthday with Mike Trout Meeting, Autograph Bat

By Jack Vita
USATSI_10476179
News

Rawlings Finally Introduces A Gold Glove Award For Utility Players

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19035627_168388303_lowres
News

Mike Trout Has a Chance to Make History Tuesday Night in Cleveland

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19001901_168388303_lowres
News

Javier Assad Picks Up First Career Win in Cubs 5-2 Victory over Mets

By Jack Vita