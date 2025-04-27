New York Mets' Francisco Lindor Joins Exclusive Group Of Shortstops In MLB History
Francisco Lindor appears to be on his way to a Hall of Fame career.
The New York Met recently joined an exclusive list with some of the greatest shortstops in baseball history. Lindor is one of six shortstops all-time with at least 250 home runs and 50 wins above replacement, among those with at least 40% of career games played at shortstop, per MLB Network.
The rest of the list includes Alex Rodriguez, Cal Ripken Jr., Robin Yount, Derek Jeter and Ernie Banks. Four of those five players have already been inducted into the Hall of Fame, though Rodriguez has been left out due to his admitted use of steroids, not his numbers. With a handful of additional years at his current pace, Lindor, 31, would likely secure his case to join those greats in Cooperstown.
Through 26 games in 2025, Lindor has five home runs, 14 RBI, a .314 batting average and an .860 OPS. He also broke past 50 career wins above replacement this season, his 11th overall and fifth with the Mets after beginning his career in Cleveland.
Lindor has never won an MVP award, but he finished second last season and has six top-10 finishes. He's also won two Gold Glove awards, a Platinum Glove and four Silver Slugger awards. He began his career with four All-Star appearances in his first five seasons, but somewhat surprisingly has not been voted to the All-Star game since 2019 with Cleveland.
Across 1,401 career games, he has 1,525 hits, 253 home runs, 784 RBI, 187 stolen bases and 50.6 wins above replacement to go along with a .275/.342/.477/.819 slash line.
Lindor is also looking for his first World Series title after falling short with Cleveland in 2016 against the Chicago Cubs. He and the Mets made a run to the NLCS last season before falling o the eventual World Series champion Dodgers in six games. But the Mets are off to another strong start in 2025, with an MLB-high 19 wins.
