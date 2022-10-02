New York Mets' Jacob deGrom Has a 6.00 ERA Over His Last Four Starts

New York Mets star pitcher Jacob deGrom's struggles continued Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and three home runs in his club's 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves, in the opener of a critical three-game series that will likely determine the winner of the National League East.

DeGrom has not won a start since his club pummeled the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-0 September 7. Since, he's allowed 14 earned runs on 20 hits, four walks and six home runs over his last four starts, good for an 6.00 ERA and 1.14 WHIP through 21 innings pitched.

It is the first time that deGrom has allowed three or more earned runs in four straight starts since spring 2017. DeGrom allowed three or more runs in five straight starts between April 22, 2017 and May 14, 2017.

Three of the teams (Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates and Oakland Athletics) he has faced over his recent four-game stretch are teams with records below .500.

DeGrom has also allowed at least one home run in his last four starts. He gave up three solo shots Friday night. DeGrom walked four in his previous start September 24 at Oakland in his club's 10-4 loss to the Athletics, but has not walked a batter in any of the three other starts he has made during that stretch.

Despite posting a 6.00 ERA, deGrom has had no problem striking batters out. He has struck out 39 batters over 21 innings, logging a 16.7 strikeouts per nine innings rate.

The Mets are going to need more from deGrom in the postseason, regardless of if they win the NL East or not. DeGrom, 34, has not made more than 15 starts in a season in 2019.