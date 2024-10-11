New York Mets Pitcher Joined Rare History in NLDS-Clinching Game
On Wednesday, the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 4-1. That win gave the Mets a 3-1 series win in the National League Division Series. Therefore, it stamped the Mets trip to the National League Championship Series, where they will meet either the San Diego Padres or the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In the win, Mets closer Edwin Diaz joined a rare group in baseball history. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
fastest strikeout pitches to clinch a postseason round, pitch-tracking era (2008):
2017 ALWCG Aroldis Chapman: 103.7 mph
2016 NLDS G4 Chapman: 101.8 mph
2023 ALWCS G2 Jhoan Duran: 101.3 mph
2009 NLDS G3 Jonathan Broxton: 101.3 mph
2024 NLDS G4 Edwin Díaz: 101.1 mph
Diaz is known for his premium velocity and wipeout slider, though he hasn't been at his best in the postseason thus far. Through three appearances this year, he has an 8.10 ERA. He's still struck out seven batters in 3.1 innings.
His uneven playoff performance also mimics his uneven regular season for the Mets, where he went 6-4 with a 3.52 ERA. He appeared in 54 games, though he lost his closer's job for a spell and finished with just 20 saves.
An eight-year veteran, Diaz has played with the Seattle Mariners and Mets. He's a multi-time All-Star who recorded 57 saves back in the 2018 season with Seattle.
The National League Championship Series is set to begin on Sunday night in either San Diego or Los Angeles. Those two teams are playing a Game 5 on Friday night.
