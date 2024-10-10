New York Mets' Kodai Senga Goes Viral For His Reaction to Francisco Lindor's Grand Slam
The grand slam that Francisco Lindor hit Wednesday night sent the baseball world into a frenzy, but Kodai Senga wasn't among those who was bouncing off the walls in excitement.
The New York Mets ace did not take the mound in Game 4 of the NLDS, having last served as their starting pitcher in Game 1. That left Senga without much power over the outcome of the showdown with the Philadelphia Phillies, meaning all he could do was watch.
Philadelphia led 1-0 entering the sixth inning, but New York started to gain some traction when they loaded the bases for Lindor. The star shortstop took advantage of the moment, crushing a 398-foot bomb that gave the Mets the advantage.
While the rest of his teammates were clapping, laughing and pumping up the crowd at Citi Field, Senga stood still with his eyes wipe open and his mouth agape. Outside of darting his eyes around, Senga remained virtually frozen amidst the chaos.
Naturally, fans embraced Senga for his goofy reaction when the clip surfaced online.
Senga pitched in just one regular season game this year, as he suffered a shoulder injury in Spring Training and hurt his calf upon his return in July. The 2.0 innings of one-run ball he tossed in Game 1 of the NLDS earned Senga a spot in the history books, all while the Mets went on to earn their first of three wins in the series.
The 2023 NL Rookie of the Year runner up was lined up to start Game 5, had it been necessary, so he is expected to be on New York's roster for the NLCS starting next week.
