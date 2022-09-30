New York Mets Promote Top Prospect Francisco Álvarez For Final Stretch

Skip to main content
Mets Promote Top Prospect Francisco Álvarez For Final Stretch, Postseason Audition

Mets Promote Top Prospect Francisco Álvarez For Final Stretch, Postseason Audition

Francisco Álvarez, one of the best prospects in all of baseball, has a chance to impact the Mets as they look to win the National League East.

Francisco Álvarez, one of the best prospects in all of baseball, has a chance to impact the Mets as they look to win the National League East.

Baseball's No. 1 prospect is heading to The Show.

The Mets are calling up catcher Francisco Álvarez on Friday, according to multiple reports. Álvarez, just 20 years old, is considered the best prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com. He will join New York just in time for a pivotal three-game series against the Braves, who trail the first-place Mets by one game in the National League East.

Álvarez has split his season between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse, totaling a .260/.374/.511 slash line with 22 doubles, 27 home runs and 78 RBI over 112 games. He hit .234/.382/.443 with six doubles, nine homers and 31 RBI at Triple-A, where he was the level's youngest player for most of the summer. 

Álvarez has caught fire over his last 13 games, slashing .362/.483/.596 with three longballs and 13 RBI.

With only six games left in the regular season, now may seem like an odd time for a contender to promote one of the game's premier prospects. But the Mets are looking for help in Atlanta as they try to hold onto their division lead, and they have not gotten much production out of their designated hitters this season. That group has included  Robinson Canó, Daniel Vogelbach, Darin Ruf, Dominic Smith and J.D. Davis, and the position has netted the third-worst fWAR (-1.0), fifth-worst wRC+ (87), fifth-fewest home runs (13) and ninth-worst on-base percentage (.302).

The bulk of Álvarez's big league opportunities, if not all of them, are expected to come at the DH position, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

A right-handed masher, Álvarez raked against left-handed pitchers in the minors this season, hitting .315/.424/.595 with eight homers and 23 RBI over 132 plate appearances. Southpaw Max Fried, who owns a 2.50 ERA this season, is slated to start for the Braves on Friday night.

While Álvarez will only get so many at-bats with a few games left, he could parlay his first cup of major league coffee into a playoff roster spot if he hits well. He is eligible, and the Mets clearly have a need at DH with the postseason looming.

USATSI_15781275
News

New York Mets Promote Top Prospect Francisco Álvarez For Final Stretch

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19095394
News

Carlos Correa To Twins: 'If You Really Want Something, You Just Go Get It'

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_18995820
News

42-Year-Old Red Sox Pitcher Rich Hill Plans To Play In 2023

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19135393
News

Roger Maris Jr. To Keep Following Yankees Until Aaron Judge Hits 62nd Homer

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19134075
History

Gerrit Cole Ties Yankees' Single-Season Strikeout Record, Sets New Personal Worst For Homers Allowed

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19135216_168388303_lowres
News

Phillies Lose 9 of 12; Brewers Now 0.5 GB of Final NL Wild Card Spot

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19135004_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Escobar Walks Off Marlins as Mets Take One-Game Lead over Braves

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19134797_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Aaron Judge Hits 61st Home Run, Tying Roger Maris' AL record

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18931544_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cubs' Steele Likely Done for Year, Smyly to Make One More Start

By Jack Vita