Mets Rout Twins, Doing Something Not Done in Nearly 50 Years of Team History
The New York Mets beat the Minnesota Twins 15-2 on Monday night to move to 56-50 on the year. The Mets are currently in the second spot in the National League wild card picture while the Twins hold the second spot in the American League picture.
They are 58-47 and 1.0 game ahead of the Kansas City Royals for that second spot.
The Mets offensive explosion was highlighted by Pete Alonso, who went 2-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored. Francisco Lindor also went 2-for-5 while Luis Torens had three RBI and Jeff McNeil did as well.
Offensively, the Mets did something they haven't done at home in nearly 50 years of team history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
so…the Mets had 10+ PA in 2 separate innings in a game as recently as last year in OAK
BUT
last time at HOME: 5/31/1976
The Mets hit around in the bottom of the fourth inning as they scored six runs and also hit around in the bottom of the sixth inning when they scored five runs.
The turnaround for the Mets has been stark as they weren't expected to contend this year and were seen as sellers as recently as June 1. Now, instead of selling, they've made measured buys before the trade deadline. They just recently picked up reliever Ryne Stanek in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.
The Mets will take on the Twins again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Twins prospect David Festa will pitch against lefty Sean Manaea.
