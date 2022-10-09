New York Mets, San Diego Padres Announce Game 3 Starting Lineups

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres posted their starting lineups Sunday afternoon for game three of the National League Wild Card Series in Toronto, set to start at 6:07 p.m. ET on ESPN.

It's win or go home, as the winner will advance to the National League Division Series, and the loser will be gone fishin' for the winter.

Here's how the Padres will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Jurickson Profar .243/.331/.722

2) RF Juan Soto .242/.401/.853

3) 3B Manny Machado .298/.366/.897

4) DH Josh Bell .266/.362/.784

5) 2B Jake Cronenworth .239/.332/.722

6) 1B Wil Myers .261/.315/.713

7) SS Ha-Seong Kim .251/.325/.708

8) CF Trent Grisham .184/.284/.625

9) C Austin Nola .251/.321/.650

P Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA)

Here's how the Mets will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) CF Brandon Nimmo .274/.367/.800

2) RF Starling Marte .292/.347/.815

3) SS Francisco Lindor .270/.339/.788

4) 1B Pete Alonso .271/.352/.870

5) 2B Jeff McNeil .326/.382/.836

6) LF Mark Canha .266/.367/.770

7) DH Daniel Vogelbach .255/.393/.830

8) 3B Eduardo Escobar .240/.295/.725

9) C Tomás Nido .239/.276/.600

P Chris Bassitt (15-9, 3.42 ERA)

With a win, the Mets can clinch their first trip to the NLDS since 2015.

The Padres last played in the NLDS in 2020, being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 in a season that was dramatically impacted by the rapid spread of COVID-19. Prior to 2020, the Padres last played in the NLDS in 2006.

Sunday's winner will play the Dodgers in the 2022 NLDS, beginning Tuesday.