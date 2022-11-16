New York Mets Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the New York Mets added no minor league players to their 40-man roster.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Mets have just 32 players on their 40-man roster, with eight open roster spots. The Mets can add players from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.

The Rule 5 Draft will take place at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in three weeks. The Mets will have an opportunity to pick up players from other teams, that opposing clubs did not place on their 40-man rosters or protect from the Rule 5 Draft.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Mets have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Jose Butto

Carlos Carrasco

John Curtiss

Edwin Diaz

Yoan Lopez

Joey Lucchesi

Tylor Megill

Bryce Montes de Oca

Stephen Nogosek

David Peterson

Sean Reid-Foley

Stephen Ridings

Tayler Saucedo

Max Scherzer

Drew Smith

Catchers

Francisco Alvarez

James McCann

Tomas Nido

Infielders

Pete Alonso

Brett Baty

Eduardo Escobar

Luis Guillorme

Francisco Lindor

Ronny Mauricio

Jeff McNeil

Dominic Smith

Mark Vientos

Outfielders

Mark Canha

Khalil Lee

Starling Marte

Designated Hitter

Darin Ruf

Daniel Vogelbach

