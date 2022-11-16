New York Mets Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the New York Mets added no minor league players to their 40-man roster.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Mets have just 32 players on their 40-man roster, with eight open roster spots. The Mets can add players from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.
The Rule 5 Draft will take place at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in three weeks. The Mets will have an opportunity to pick up players from other teams, that opposing clubs did not place on their 40-man rosters or protect from the Rule 5 Draft.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Mets have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Jose Butto
Carlos Carrasco
John Curtiss
Edwin Diaz
Yoan Lopez
Joey Lucchesi
Tylor Megill
Bryce Montes de Oca
Stephen Nogosek
David Peterson
Sean Reid-Foley
Stephen Ridings
Tayler Saucedo
Max Scherzer
Drew Smith
Catchers
Francisco Alvarez
James McCann
Tomas Nido
Infielders
Pete Alonso
Brett Baty
Eduardo Escobar
Luis Guillorme
Francisco Lindor
Ronny Mauricio
Jeff McNeil
Dominic Smith
Mark Vientos
Outfielders
Mark Canha
Khalil Lee
Starling Marte
Designated Hitter
Darin Ruf
Daniel Vogelbach
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.