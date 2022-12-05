MLB Free Agency: New York Mets To Sign Justin Verlander

Skip to main content
Mets, Justin Verlander Agree To Massive Short-Term Deal

After losing Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets have found a new co-ace to pair with Max Scherzer. Cy Young winner Justin Verlander is heading to Queens.

After losing Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets have found a new co-ace to pair with Max Scherzer. Cy Young winner Justin Verlander is heading to Queens.

It didn't take long for the Mets to find a new co-ace.

New York is in agreement with Justin Verlander on a two-year, $86 million deal, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The pact includes a vesting third-year option for the 39-year-old. 

Verlander's deal with the Mets follows the departure of Jacob deGrom, who signed a monster deal with the Texas Rangers over the weekend. Verlander will replace deGrom as New York's co-ace alongside Max Scherzer after unanimously winning the American League Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2022.

Verlander and Scherzer pitched together in Detroit from 2010-2014.

The Mets signed Scherzer to a massive deal of his own last offseason, giving him a three-year, $130 million contract ahead of his age-38 season. Scherzer's deal gave him an average annual value of $43.3 million. Verlander would get $43 million per year based on the reported numbers after Astros owner Jim Crane let it be known that the right-hander wanted a contract similar to Scherzer's.

deGrom's deal with the Rangers, a guaranteed $185 million over five years, pays an average of $37 million per season.

Verlander is coming off a spectacular 2022 campaign after Tommy John surgery cost him all but one game in 2020 and the whole 2021 season. He led the American League with 18 victories and a dazzling 1.75 ERA while helping Houston to another American League West title and World Series championship over the Phillies.

