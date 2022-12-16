Skip to main content

New York Yankees' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Carlos Rodon

The New York Yankees improved their rotation Thursday, agreeing to terms with free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon on a six-year, $162 million contract. After signing Rodon, here's a look at the Yankees' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
The New York Yankees added a big time arm Thursday evening, agreeing to terms with free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon on a six-year, $162 million contract.

Rodon finished sixth in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2022, and fifth in American League Cy Young Award voting in 2021.

Rodon joins a rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, Domingo German and Frankie Montas.

As of Dec. 16, here's a look at our projected 2023 pitching rotation for the Yankees, including 2022 statistics for each pitcher:

1) Gerrit Cole: 13-8, 3.50 ERA, 33 starts, 200.2 IP, 1.02 WHIP, 5.14 SO/W, 111 ERA+

2) Carlos Rodon: 14-8, 2.88 ERA, 31 starts, 178 IP, 1.03 WHIP, 4.56 SO/W, 140 ERA+

3) Nestor Cortes: 12-4, 2.44 ERA, 28 starts, 158.1 IP, 0.92 WHIP, 4.29 SO/W, 159 ERA+

4) Luis Severino: 7-3, 3.18 ERA, 19 starts, 102 IP, 1.00 WHIP, 3.73 SO/W, 123 ERA+

5) Frankie Montas: 5-12, 4.05 ERA, 27 starts, 144.1 IP, 1.25 WHIP, 3.30 SO/W, 94 ERA+

6) Domingo German: 2-5, 3.61 ERA, 14 starts, 72.1 IP, 1.16 WHIP, 3.05 SO/W, 108 ERA+

