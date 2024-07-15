New York Yankees All-Stars Set to Join Illustrious Team History in Midsummer Classic
On Monday, the starting lineups for the All-Star Game were revealed and the New York Yankees are well-represented on the lineup card put forward by manager Bruce Bochy.
Star right fielder Juan Soto is hitting third for the American League while star centerfielder Aaron Judge is hitting cleanup. By hitting in the third spot, Soto is assured of facing Pittsburgh Pirates superstar Paul Skenes, who is starting the game for the National League. The baseball world would appreciate the chance to see Judge face Skenes as well.
Furthermore, the Yankees tandem is set to do something that hasn't been done for more than 60 years of history.
Per James Smyth of the YES Network on social media:
Yankees Bat 3rd & 4th in All-Star Game
Ruth/Gehrig 1933-34
DiMaggio/Gehrig 1936-37
DiMaggio/Dickey 1939
Keller/DiMaggio 1940
Bauer/Mantle 1953
Mantle/Berra 1954
Maris/Mantle 1960 (both games)
Mantle/Maris 1961 (game 1)
Maris/Mantle 1962 (game 1)
Soto/Judge 2024
While the Yankees have limped to the finish line of the first half by losing six of their last 10, Soto and Judge have done their part all season long.
The 25-year-old Soto is hitting .295 with 23 homers and 66 RBI. In his first year in New York after a trade from the San Diego Padres, he's been everything that the Yankees could have wanted. He's got an OPS of .985.
As for Judge, he's hitting .306 overall with 34 homers and 85 RBI. Both of those lead all of baseball.
As for the rest of the American League lineup, it looks like this, per Jeff Passan of ESPN:
American League All-Star starting lineup:
Steven Kwan LF
Gunnar Henderson SS
Juan Soto RF
Aaron Judge CF
Yordan Alvarez DH
Jose Ramirez 3B
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B
Adley Rutschman C
Marcus Semien 2B
Corbin Burnes will be the starting pitcher for the AL.