Carlos Rodon's Turnaround Has Been Difference Maker For New York Yankees
The New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals on Monday night in a battle of playoff hopefuls. The 4-2 Yankees win moved New York to 47-21 on the year. They lead the American League East. The Royals have now lost two straight games after the defeat. They are 39-28 and are in second place in the American League Central.
In the win, Carlos Rodon again dominated on the mound. He went 7.0 innings, striking out three and giving up just one earned run. He's now 9-2 on the year with a 2.93 ERA, which is a major upgrade from his injury-plagued 2023 campaign that saw him go 3-8 with a 6.85.
Rodon is putting himself in the conversation for a spot on the American League All-Star team and now ranks near the top the top of the league in this impressive metric.
Per Katie Sharp of Stathead on social media:
Carlos Rodon now has 9 games with 6+ IP and 2 R or fewer allowed this season.
The only pitcher in MLB with more is Jose Berrios (10).
While all of the attention for the Yankees is on the offensive output generated by Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, it shouldn't be ignored how much Rodon's turnaround has meant to the organization. Given that Gerrit Cole hasn't pitched this season and that the Yankees have missed multiple bullpen arms this year, they've needed his productivity and he's certainly delivered.
The Yankees and Royals will play each other again on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET as Marcus Stroman (NYY) pitches against Brady Singer (KC).
