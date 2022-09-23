New York Yankees Designate Miguel Andújar For Assignment

Miguel Andújar looked like a star in the making back in 2018.

Just 23 years old at the time, the third baseman introduced himself as an extra-base hit machine and challenged Shohei Ohtani for the American League Rookie of the Year Award. It seemed as if the Yankees had a future cornerstone in Andújar, but it wasn't meant to be.

Ever since that sensational rookie year, the defensively-challenged Andújar's career has been consumed by his lack of a suitable position, injuries, crowded rosters, trade requests and rumors, and poor results when given limited chances. On Thursday, all that culminated in New York's decision to designate Andújar for assignment.

The move was made to create a 40-man roster spot for left-handed reliever Zack Britton, who returned from Tommy John rehab on Thursday. The Yankees also placed fellow southpaw Wandy Peralta on the 15-day injured list with left thoracic spine tightness.

The timing of Andújar's DFA came with some surprise, but the writing had been on the wall for some time for the 27-year-old.

After a cup of coffee in 2017, he burst onto the scene in 2018. Andújar totaled a whopping 76 extra-base hits, including 47 doubles and 27 home runs. He added 92 RBI, a .297/.328/.527 slash line, a 129 wRC+ and a 3.7 fWAR.

But 15 errors and -21 defensive runs saved at the hot corner foreshadowed some of the challenges that awaited Andújar.

A torn labrum that ultimately required surgery limited him to just 12 games in 2019 and paved the way for the defensively superior Gio Urshela, who discovered his bat in New York. The Yankees t toyed with Andújar at different positions, including left field and first base, in the years that followed, but that never materialized in extended opportunities.

Since his stellar 2018 campaign, Andújar has played in just 105 major league games. He's hit just .228/.255/.318 with eight homers and 26 RBI while being yo-yoed between the bigs and the minors. As Andújar fell down New York's depth chart, he asked to be traded on multiple occasions.

Now his time with the franchise is likely over. Still a young player who's produced in the minors, Andújar has a strong chance of catching on with another team. The Times-Tribune's Conor Foley and Newsday's Erik Boland said he should have no shortage of suitors.

If the last few years have been any indication, expect Andújar to land with a team that can offer him stability and room to grow.