New York Yankees Fans Go Overboard Interfering With Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts
On the brink of elimination, the New York Yankees entered Game 4 of the World Series in a desperate spot.
Their fans, as it turned out, were just as desperate.
Second baseman Gleyber Torres was leading off the bottom of the first after Freddie Freeman gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the top of the inning, bringing them one step closer to a championship-clinching sweep. Facing a 1-0 count, Torres fouled off a fastball and sent it deep down the first base line.
Right fielder Mookie Betts clocked it right away and tracked it all the way to the wall. He made a leaping grab, reaching into the stands to record the out.
Two Yankees fans sitting in the front row weren't ready to see the at-bat come to an end, though.
One grabbed Betts' glove and did his best to pry it open. Another grabbed Betts' other hand to try and stop him from completing the transfer.
They ultimately succeeded in jarring the ball loose, but the umpires immediately called fan interference. The two men were ejected and escorted out of the stands.
Juan Soto and Aaron Judge each drew walks following Torres' flyout, so perhaps a run could have come around if the inning hadn't started with a quick out. Instead, the Yankees came up empty.
New York eventually took the lead on a grand slam from Anthony Volpe in the third inning. They are now up 5-3 in the fifth.
