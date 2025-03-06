Yankees' Gerrit Cole Stands Atop Awesome Strikeout List in Recent Baseball History
The New York Yankees reached the World Series last season, falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. And even despite losing Juan Soto, Tommy Kahnle, Clay Holmes, Alex Verdugo and Anthony Rizzo this offseason, the Pinstripes have real designs on getting back to the Fall Classic -- and winning it.
And if they are going to, they'll rely heavily on their star-studded pitching staff that features Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Max Fried.
Cole, who starts for the Yankees in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Minnesota Twins, has dominated on the mound over the last several years, even winning the American League Cy Young award in 2023.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most strikeouts since start of 2018:
Gerrit Cole: 1,517
Aaron Nola: 1,406
Zack Wheeler: 1,273
Max Scherzer: 1,258
Charlie Morton: 1,254
That kind of finishing ability shows that Cole throws a ton of strikes, has electric stuff, goes deep into games, and has stayed mostly healthy.
The 34-year-old Cole is a 12-year veteran of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros and Yankees. The former No. 1 overall pick in the draft, he's gone 153-80 for his career with a 3.18 ERA. He has 2,251 career strikeouts in 1,954.0 innings.
He's coming off a year in which he went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA. Though he has stayed mostly healthy over this stretch that Langs references, he only pitched 95.0 innings last year because of elbow problems.
The Yankees will open up the season on March 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee won the National League Central a year ago.
