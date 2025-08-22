New York Yankees Home Run Streak Among Rare Accomplishments In MLB History
The New York Yankees are built to slug, with stars like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and company. And when it's all clicking, they've proven to be among the most powerful teams in MLB history.
So when Ben Rice crushed a solo home run on Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, it tied the game and one run apiece –– but the Yankees wound up losing 6-3. That cut New York's lead over Boston to just a half game for second place in the American League East Standings, as they trail the Toronto Blue Jays by 4.5 games.
Rice's home run also happened to make some history, though. Not only was it his 20th of the season, but it represented the Yankees' 20th consecutive run scored via home run. That run stretched across three games: Thursday's loss to the Red Sox and road victories over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The 2025 Yankees' streak tied the 2020 Yankees, 2020 San Diego Padres, 2020 Chicago White Sox and 2003 Red Sox for the most consecutive runs scored via the home run by any team in at least the expansion era, since 1961, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs.
This power surge came from a variety of sources up and down the Yankees lineup. Beginning with Tuesday's 13-3 victory over the Rays and ending with Rice's home run Thursday against the Red Sox, eight Yankees contributed at least one home run to their streak of 20 straight runs scored by the long ball.
Stanton led the way with three, followed by two each from Rice, Cody Bellinger, Jose Caballero, Trent Grisham and Austin Wells, and one from both Judge and Jazz Chisholm. For the season, Judge leads the team with 40 home runs as he pursues a second straight AL MVP Award. Bellinger, Grisham, Chisholm and Rice each have 20-plus homers, and four more Yankees have at least 10.
The Yankees continue a crucial series against the Red Sox on Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium, with Max Fried taking the mound against Brayan Bello.
