New York Yankees Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the New York Yankees added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospect Randy Vasquez. Vasquez is listed as the Yankees no. 14 overall prospect, according to MLB.com's prospect rankings.
Vasquez will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Yankees have 38 players on their 40-man roster, with two open roster spots. The Yankees can add players from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Yankees have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Albert Abreu
Jhony Brito
Gerrit Cole
Jimmy Cordero
Nestor Cortes
Scott Effross
Deivi Garcia
Domingo German
Luis Gil
Yoendrys Gomez
Clay Holmes
Michael King
Matt Krook
Jonathan Loaisiga
Lucas Luetge
Ron Marinaccio
Frankie Montas
Wandy Peralta
Clarke Schmidt
Luis Severino
Lou Trivino
Randy Vasquez
Greg Weissert
Catchers
Kyle Higashioka
Ben Rortvedt
Jose Trevino
Infielders
Oswaldo Cabrera
Josh Donaldson
Isiah Kiner-Falefa
DJ LeMahieu
Oswald Peraza
Anthony Rizzo
Gleyber Torres
Outfielders
Harrison Bader
Estevan Florial
Aaron Hicks
Everson Pereira
Giancarlo Stanton
