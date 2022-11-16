New York Yankees Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the New York Yankees added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospect Randy Vasquez. Vasquez is listed as the Yankees no. 14 overall prospect, according to MLB.com's prospect rankings.

Vasquez will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Yankees have 38 players on their 40-man roster, with two open roster spots. The Yankees can add players from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Yankees have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Albert Abreu

Jhony Brito

Gerrit Cole

Jimmy Cordero

Nestor Cortes

Scott Effross

Deivi Garcia

Domingo German

Luis Gil

Yoendrys Gomez

Clay Holmes

Michael King

Matt Krook

Jonathan Loaisiga

Lucas Luetge

Ron Marinaccio

Frankie Montas

Wandy Peralta

Clarke Schmidt

Luis Severino

Lou Trivino

Randy Vasquez

Greg Weissert

Catchers

Kyle Higashioka

Ben Rortvedt

Jose Trevino

Infielders

Oswaldo Cabrera

Josh Donaldson

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

DJ LeMahieu

Oswald Peraza

Anthony Rizzo

Gleyber Torres

Outfielders

Harrison Bader

Estevan Florial

Aaron Hicks

Everson Pereira

Giancarlo Stanton

