New York Yankees Youngster Makes Personal History By Smoking 113 MPH Home Run Saturday
The New York Yankees routed the San Francisco Giants 8-4 on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. It was a nice bounce back performance after the Yankees were throttled on Friday night.
With the win, New York is now 8-6 and in first place in the American League East. The Giants are 10-4 and in second place in the National League West.
Yankees' designated hitter Ben Rice continued the hot start to his season by going 2-for-4 with a home run out of the leadoff spot. He now has four homers for the year and is hitting .310.
HIs blast came off the bat at 113 MPH, marking some personal history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Ben Rice’s 113.2 mph home run was his hardest-hit tracked batted ball in MLB or Triple-A
The 26-year-old made his debut last season, hitting .171 in 50 games, but he looks like he's made adjustments this season. In addition to his .310 average, he's got nine walks vs. 13 strikeouts.
Aside from his big day, Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 and Cody Bellinger went 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs.
Prospect Will Warren earned his first win of the season by giving up two earned runs in five innings.
The two teams will finish out the series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:35 p.m. ET.
Right-hander Logan Webb will take the ball for the Giants while left-hander Carlos Rodon goes for the Yanks. Webb is 1-0 with a 1.89 ERA while Rodon is 1-2 with a 5.19.
