Oakland A's Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Oakland Athletics added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Hogan Harris and Lawrence Butler. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the A's have 39 players on their 40-man roster, with one open roster spots. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.

Below is the full, updated roster that the A's have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Domingo Acevedo

Paul Blackburn

Tyler Cyr

Deolis Guerra

Hogan Harris

Cole Irvin

Zach Jackson

Dany Jimenez

James Kaprielian

Jared Koenig

Zach Logue

Adrian Martinez

Luis Medina

Sam Moll

Adam Oller

Joel Payamps

A.J. Puk

JP Sears

Kirby Snead

Ken Waldichuk

Catchers

Sean Murphy

Infielders

Nick Allen

Jonah Bride

Seth Brown

Ernie Clement

Jordan Diaz

Dermis Garcia

Yonny Hernandez

Tony Kemp

Vimael Machin

David MacKinnon

Kevin Smith

Outfielders

Lawrence Butler

Conner Capel

Ramon Laureano

Cristian Pache

Cal Stevenson

Cody Thomas

Designated Hitter

Shea Langeliers

