Oakland A's Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Oakland Athletics added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Hogan Harris and Lawrence Butler. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the A's have 39 players on their 40-man roster, with one open roster spots. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.
Below is the full, updated roster that the A's have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Domingo Acevedo
Paul Blackburn
Tyler Cyr
Deolis Guerra
Hogan Harris
Cole Irvin
Zach Jackson
Dany Jimenez
James Kaprielian
Jared Koenig
Zach Logue
Adrian Martinez
Luis Medina
Sam Moll
Adam Oller
Joel Payamps
A.J. Puk
JP Sears
Kirby Snead
Ken Waldichuk
Catchers
Sean Murphy
Infielders
Nick Allen
Jonah Bride
Seth Brown
Ernie Clement
Jordan Diaz
Dermis Garcia
Yonny Hernandez
Tony Kemp
Vimael Machin
David MacKinnon
Kevin Smith
Outfielders
Lawrence Butler
Conner Capel
Ramon Laureano
Cristian Pache
Cal Stevenson
Cody Thomas
Designated Hitter
Shea Langeliers
