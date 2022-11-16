Skip to main content
Oakland A's Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Oakland A's Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

The Oakland Athletics have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the A's have 39 players on their 40-man roster.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Oakland Athletics have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the A's have 39 players on their 40-man roster.

Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Oakland Athletics added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Hogan Harris and Lawrence Butler. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the A's have 39 players on their 40-man roster, with one open roster spots. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.

Below is the full, updated roster that the A's have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Domingo Acevedo

Paul Blackburn

Tyler Cyr

Deolis Guerra

Hogan Harris

Cole Irvin

Zach Jackson

Dany Jimenez

James Kaprielian

Jared Koenig

Zach Logue

Adrian Martinez

Luis Medina

Sam Moll

Adam Oller

Joel Payamps

A.J. Puk

JP Sears

Kirby Snead

Ken Waldichuk

Catchers

Sean Murphy

Infielders

Nick Allen

Jonah Bride

Seth Brown

Ernie Clement

Jordan Diaz

Dermis Garcia

Yonny Hernandez

Tony Kemp

Vimael Machin

David MacKinnon

Kevin Smith

Outfielders

Lawrence Butler

Conner Capel

Ramon Laureano

Cristian Pache

Cal Stevenson

Cody Thomas

Designated Hitter

Shea Langeliers

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_11367050_168388303_lowres
News

Oakland A's Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita
Luis Acuna
News

Texas Rangers Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19223633_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Angels Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19241341_168388303_lowres
News

Seattle Mariners Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19371451_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19166504_168388303_lowres
News

OPINION: Angels Signing Tyler Anderson to $39 Million Contract is a Steal

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19285827
News

Yankees Re-Sign Anthony Rizzo To Multi-Year Deal

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19202868_168388303_lowres
News

Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge, Dansby Swanson, 9 Others Reject Qualifying Offers

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19261145_168388303_lowres
News

2022 MLB Awards: AL, NL MVP, Cy Young, Manager of the Year Predictions

By Jack Vita