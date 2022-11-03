OPINION: Game 5 of World Series is a Legacy-Defining Game for Justin Verlander

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander will start game five of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park Thursday night for what may be the biggest start of his career.

Verlander is a virtual lock for the Hall of Fame. He's a nine-time All-Star, a rare pitcher with an American League MVP award, and he will likely soon be a three-time American League Cy Young. In his age-39 season, Verlander put together his best regular season yet, winning 18 games and posting a career-low 1.75 ERA.

But for as excellent as Verlander was in the regular season, he's having his worst postseason of his career. Through three starts, the veteran has a 7.20 ERA and .302 opponent batting average over 15 innings and three starts this postseason.

In game one of the World Series, the Phillies tagged five runs off Verlander, as the Astros blew an early 5-0 lead and suffered a crushing home loss.

Verlander has started eight World Series games in his career. He has a 6.07 ERA and is 0-6 in those starts. Verlander has the most World Series starts without a win, of any pitcher in Major League Baseball history.

The Astros need their ace to pitch like an ace Thursday night. The difference between a game five win and a game five loss is a 3-2 World Series lead or a 3-2 World Series deficit.

If the Astros can steal another road game in Philadelphia, they will head back to Houston with a chance to clinch their first World Series title since 2017 Saturday night.

If the Phillies are able to defend homefield, the Astros will be on the brink of elimination, down 3-2, with no more wiggle room. They would need to win both home games at Minute Maid Park this weekend.

A signature World Series performance from Verlander in a hostile road environment could be the difference-maker.

Prior to Wednesday night, the Phillies were 6-0 at Citizens Bank Park this postseason, averaging over seven runs per game. In front of their fans in the fall, the Phillies offense comes alive. Drawing energy from their fans, the Phillies were unbeatable... until Wednesday night.

Wednesday night, the Astros threw the first combined no-hitter in World Series history. After being held hitless, the Phillies offense will be hungrier than ever Thursday night, as urgency will be through the roof from both teams in this critical juncture in the series.

Verlander will certainly be hearing it from the Philly faithful, especially after he playfully flipped a group of fans the bird Monday afternoon.

Verlander has a chance Thursday to alter the narrative about his World Series performance. He could limit the Phillies' potent offense in a hostile road environment and deliver a six or seven-inning gem, en route to an Astros' victory in a pivotal game five.

Or, Verlander could struggle, as he has in World Series games past, and the Astros could go back to Houston down 3-2.

At age 39, approaching free agency, Verlander may never get this opportunity again in a World Series. This could be one of the last moments from his career that sticks in fans' memories.

What story will he write, and how will he be remembered? We'll soon find out.

