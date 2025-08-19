Owen Caissie Joins Chicago Cubs History During Win Over Milwaukee Brewers
Owen Caissie, the Chicago Cubs' No. 1 prospect promoted Thursday to help the playoff push, has immediately gotten a taste of high-pressure situations.
On Monday, he struck out with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth inning of a 7-0 loss to the Brewers, who moved nine games ahead of the Cubs in the National League Central division. Caissie got a shot at redemption as he was presented with an eerily similar situation on Tuesday, stepping to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the first inning.
This time, he connected with a low and inside pitch and lined it to right field for a two-RBI single, giving the Cubs and early lead.
"I really just told myself, 'You're made for this,' and step back in the box and do a job," Caissie said postgame on Marquee Sports Network. "Because like I said in the interviews this morning, that I'm going to have many more opportunities to do that and today I got one. So I really embraced the challenge."
Two at-bats later, Caissie clubbed a fastball to the opposite field for his first Major League home run, powering the Cubs to a 6-4 win.
At 23 years old, Caissie became the fourth-youngest right fielder in Cubs history hit a home run, behind Ian Happ (2017), Dave Martinez (1987) and Jorge Soler (2014), per Marquee Sports Network. Happ, still with the team, has 166 career home runs, one All-Star appearance and three Gold Glove Awards. Martinez hit just 13 home runs in four years as a Cub before joining the Montreal Expos. Soler hit 27 as a Cub, including 12 in 2016 as he helped the Cubs win the World Series.
Caissie explained postgame what went through his mind after the home run, as he carries a calm demeanor on the field during his first week in the big leagues.
"Kind of just blackout, really, especially on the home run," Caissie said. "Hit the ball and run. I didn't even think about it going over the fence, especially with the wind. But yeah, it's just kind of a blackout mentality."
Though Tuesday's win was a step in the right direction, the Cubs still trail the Brewers in the NL Central by eight games. They have three more head-to-head opportunities to make up ground, continuing with Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader, scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT at Wrigley Field.
Caissie is in the lineup again Tuesday night, batting seventh and playing right field. He has filled in for All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker during both games of the doubleheader, as Tucker works through a major slump, going 4-for-50 over the last two weeks.
