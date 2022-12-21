Skip to main content

Padres Have Received Calls on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, opposing teams have contacted San Diego Padres executive A.J. Preller with interest in trading for shortstop Ha-Seong Kim and center fielder Trent Grisham, after the club signed Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract.
San Diego Padres executive A.J. Preller has received calls from teams checking in on the availability of Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim and center fielder Trent Grisham, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.

Rosenthal noted that Preller does not appear to be interested in trading either player at this time.

“With the Bogaerts signing, our intention is to play this position group together,” Preller said. “We like the flexibility and the versatility it gives our team.”

Bogaerts is expected to play shortstop for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim could slide over to second base, and Jake Cronenworth can play first base. Fernando Tatis Jr., who the Padres signed to a 14-year, $340 million contract extension prior to the start of the 2021 season, could find a new home in left field, with Trent Grisham in center, and Juan Soto in right field.

The Padres agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday. Here's a look at the club's projected lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

