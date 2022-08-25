Skip to main content
Padres Suffer Embarrassing 7-0 Home Loss, Now 8-12 Since Trade Deadline

Padres Suffer Embarrassing 7-0 Home Loss, Now 8-12 Since Trade Deadline

Two years after the nine-player Mike Clevinger trade, the Cleveland Guardians shut the Padres out in San Diego Wednesday afternoon, winning 7-0. The Padres are now 8-12 since acquiring Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury and Josh Hader. The Guardians have 12-2 and taken control of the American League Central.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Two years after the nine-player Mike Clevinger trade, the Cleveland Guardians shut the Padres out in San Diego Wednesday afternoon, winning 7-0. The Padres are now 8-12 since acquiring Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury and Josh Hader. The Guardians have 12-2 and taken control of the American League Central.

Two years ago the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Indians made a seismic nine-player trade centered around pitcher Mike Clevinger before the trade deadline that altered the paths of both franchises.

Cleveland's baseball team — now known as the 'Guardians' — finished a two-game sweep in San Diego Wednesday afternoon, shutting the Padres out, 7-0.

The two small market teams have taken extremely different approaches in roster construction.

The Clevinger trade signaled that the Padres' were in 'win-now' mode, just a couple pieces away from winning a championship. Spoiler: they weren't.

They spent the following offseason trading for starting pitchers Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove, and haven't stopped there. With a $219 million payroll and flurry of trades for Adam Frazier, Josh Hader, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury, the Padres have entirely overhauled their roster. Now, they're on the same trajectory they were on last season when they entered the month of August fifteen games above .500 with a 4.5 game-lead on the next-closest wild card team. They finished the season 79-83.

Conversely, the Indians were behaving the way you would expect a small-market team. They maxed out on a player's trade value and replaced him with a batch of promising young players.

In exchange for Clevinger, Greg Allen and Matt Waldron, the Indians scooped up Cal Quantrill, Josh Naylor, Austin Hedges, Gabriel Arias, Owen Miller and Joey Cantillo.

Quantrill blanked his former team Wednesday afternoon, tossing seven scoreless innings, allowing just five hits and one walk, and striking out six. Meanwhile, Naylor and Miller combined for three hits.

Quantrill has a 3.77 ERA through 23 starts and 136 innings pitched in 2022. Clevinger has a 3.59 ERA through 15 starts and 80.1 IP. Clevinger, 31, is owed $8 million in the final year of his contract in 2023, while Quantrill, 27 is making $2.5 million in 2022 and is under club control through 2025. In other words, the Guardians got a younger and cheaper pitcher that has pitched 56 more innings than the guy he replaced, while putting forth a similar output.

In addition to the Clevinger trade, the Indians also moved stars Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer, Carlos Carrasco and Francisco Lindor before they could hit free agency.

Through the Kluber trade, the Indians acquired lights-out closer Emmanuel Clase. Cleveland flipped Lindor for a new pair of star middle infielders, Amed Rosario and Andrés Giménez.

With Major League Baseball's 27th-highest payroll, the Guardians have taken control of the American League Central. The club has won 12 of its last 14 and have built a 3.5-game-lead over the next-closest AL Central team, the Minnesota Twins.

The two-game series in San Diego could serve as a symbol for two small market teams — with wildly drastic approaches — moving in entirely opposite directions.

USATSI_18920874_168388303_lowres
News

Padres Suffer Embarrassing 7-0 Home Loss, Now 8-12 Since Trade Deadline

By Jack Vita
USATSI_16534779_168388303_lowres
News

Wife of 2008 Phillies' World Series Champ To Appear on New Reality Show

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18921008_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas Hits Game-Winning Homer Off Paul Sewald

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18920867_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Skye Bolt Walks it Off for Oakland A's Win Over Miami Marlins

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18919702_168388303_lowres
News

MLB Releases 2023 Schedule: All 30 Teams Will Play Each for First Time

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18705868_168388303_lowres
Minors

Orioles, Dodgers, Guardians, Reds Top 2022 MLB Farm System Rankings

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18916419_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Angels' Outfielder Mike Trout 1,500th Career Hit is a Home Run

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18912522_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Yankees' Aaron Judge Cranks Home Run Number 48 Off Mets' Walker

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18296238
News

Dodgers P Walker Buehler Undergoes Tommy John Surgery, Putting 2023 Season In Jeopardy

By Gary Phillips